Published by EA and developed by Ascendant Studios, the single-player magic shooting game “IMMORTALS OF AVEUM” has been reported to be released on 7/20.

Immortals of Aveum will be developed using Unreal Engine 5 and will be released on platforms such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Developer Ascendant Studios was founded by Bret Robbins, who has developed games such as Deadly Dimensions and Call of Duty.

At present, there are not many descriptions of the game. It is mainly a first-person magic shooting game with a rather gorgeous magic world, and it is a single-player game type. And news from billbil-kun pointed out that the game may be launched on 7/20. But before that, wait for EA to release more game news.



source: techpowerup.com、ea.com