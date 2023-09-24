Home » Easily adjust the ringing time for smartphone calls
Technology

Easily adjust the ringing time for smartphone calls

by admin
By TECHBOOK | September 24, 2023, 8:46 a.m

Changing the ring duration in the settings can be complicated. It’s easier with phone codes that work on both Android and iOS.

The interfaces of Android smartphones and iPhones are completely different – anyone who knows a setting on one operating system does not necessarily know how to control the same function on the other. But there is one exception: tax codes for mobile networks. They are identical for iOS and Android devices. A really useful function of these control codes is the setting of the ringing duration for telephone calls. The default time set by the provider is usually 15 seconds. This is the golden mean of the range, which can be set in five-second increments and ranges from 5 to 30 seconds.

Change the ringing time on your smartphone

For example, if you prefer a longer ringing time – because then you have enough time to dig your smartphone out of your pocket – you can simply increase this time. To change the ring duration, you just need to know your network provider and its code number. For Telefónica/O2 this is 333, Deutsche Telekom has the code 3311 and Vodafone has the code 5500. The codes depend on the network in which users are traveling.

If you want to adjust the ringing time on your cell phone, you can now do so in the phone app using the control code command **61*Code number**Seconds# do. The duration of the ringing can generally be adjusted in increments of 5. You can choose from 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 or 30 seconds. Choose the time carefully – too short and you might not make it to the phone in time. Too long and the ringing can quickly become annoying.

Here is an example for a cell phone in the Vodafone network: If you would like to set the ringing time for a smartphone in this network to 25 seconds, enter **61*5500**25# as the code. The code is entered on both Android and iOS in the phone app of the cell phone – i.e. where you would normally make a phone call.

Simply open the app and enter your network provider’s tax code. Then all you have to do is tap on the green telephone receiver symbol as if you wanted to call. The network then confirms the change to the setting with a message. Adjusting the ringing time on your smartphone is free and can be repeated as often as you like.

