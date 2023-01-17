Easily find the memory monster in the Mac system BuhoCleaner returns your clean storage space

I still remember the first time I bought a Macbook computer many years ago, because I just bought the 128GB version with the smallest capacity because of the limited social budget at that time. The application program used, 128GB should be a little bit more to use, right? Little do I know that I underestimated my usage habits too much, and the system still often pops up warnings about insufficient storage capacity. At this time, it is really tiring to delete, delete or delete applications, find and organize large files. Just like many people want to find a professional space organizer to help with planning at home, the storage space of the computer also needs professional system organization software to help with separation.

BuhoCleaner is a software created to free up Mac storage space. Just one click can find duplicate files, large files occupying capacity, or unnecessary files. The screen is simple and the function design is simple. It is the best choice for Mac system users The best companion. Moreover, BuhoCleaner provides a permanent authorization system instead of a monthly subscription plan, which is equivalent to buying once and then permanently updating it. It is really super convenient and super Buddha-minded!

Mac system must! BuhoCleaner Function Introduction

After entering the official website of BuhoCleaner, click Download for free to download BuhoCleaner. It supports Mac computers with Intel architecture in the past, and also supports the latest M1 and M2 architecture Macs. After downloading, just drag and drop it into the application to complete the installation.

The interface design of BuhoCleaner is very simple. After starting, there is a function bar on the left side, which provides garbage cleaning, program removal, large file cleaning, duplicate file cleaning, startup items and utilities. When you first start it, you need to allow hard disk access permissions.

Junk file cleanup

After authorizing access, you can start using the functions of BuhoCleaner! The first utility tool is “Junk File Cleanup”. BuhoCleaner will scan the hard disk for junk files. For the 256GB version of the Macbook Air I am currently using, the scan can be completed within a few seconds.

After the scan is complete, various junk files that may be deleted will be listed. To be honest, the author has only bought this computer for three months. Unexpectedly, there are already 2.14GB of junk files that can be deleted. BuhoCleaner will smartly “smartly select” those deleted Files that do not affect the user can be deleted, such as browser cache, application cache, etc., but if you want to decide which content to delete, you can click the “View Details” option.

Click the “View Details” option, and you will see the content of the junk files that BuhoCleaner helps to find out. It will also list the file names and capacity in detail for users to know what is occupying the storage space. If you want to To delete, directly check the content to be deleted, and press “Delete” to quickly clean up unnecessary data.

Program Removal Tool

Sometimes after installing the application, you will forget to delete the installation file, or some applications are only used periodically, but if you forget to delete them after use, they will become storage space and occupy space. At this time, you can use BuhoCleaner Program removal tool to delete unwanted applications.

Not only can you directly uninstall unnecessary applications, but also clean up some files that are not clean after uninstallation. It is very suitable for users who need to organize unnecessary applications in Mac computers.

Large file cleanup

If the space is not so tight and you just want to clean up large files that are not commonly used, you can use the large file cleaning tool, which can automatically delete files larger than 50MB in the storage space, and according to different types of audio, video, pictures, documents, etc. Files are categorized for users, and those fat files that take up space are easily sorted out.

Duplicate File Cleanup

Although Apple has designed a lot of file classification management tools for users who are not good at managing files in recent years, there is no particularly effective method for removing duplicate files. Therefore, we can rely on BuhoCleaner to help us find duplicates. Files in different locations, but with the same content.

For example, I have a file named “File” in my computer that is dedicated to storing photos of children, but the same photo may be classified in the travel album by me at the same time, and it will also appear in albums of different ages. If If you don’t want photos to appear repeatedly in different places, just select the “Duplicate File Cleanup” option and select the folder you want BuhoCleaner to organize.

Then wait for BuhoCleaner to find duplicate files, and the search speed depends on the size of the specified folder.

After scanning, you can see which duplicate files appear in which duplicate places! I don’t know if I don’t check, but I actually put the same photo into three different folders, so it’s no wonder there isn’t enough space.

Startup Items and Utilities

Although a high percentage of Mac users will not shut down the computer, if you still turn on and off the computer every day, you can check the startup items in BuhoCleaner to see which applications will automatically start when you turn on the computer. If the speed is slow, it is very likely that there are too many applications to start when the computer is turned on, causing the speed to be dragged down.

The last useful tool is to help users analyze their storage space usage more logically, just click “Scan” on the disk space analysis page.

Then wait a few seconds, and you can see how your disk space is allocated. For example, my desktop takes up 135.32GB of space, the picture part takes up 4.16GB of space, and the download project folder is also stuffed. 3.74GB of content, I really don’t know how my space is used without scanning.

If you click on any folder detail item, you can see the usage status of different files inside the folder.

As far as my application usage is concerned, Chrome is really fat, taking up 1.48GB of space, while the commonly used Keynote, Pages, and PowerDirector 365 are less than 1GB, which surprisingly saves space.

BuhoCleaner Menu widget, quickly monitor Mac daily

In addition to providing comprehensive Mac system cleaning functions, BuhoCleaner also provides a very practical Mac monitoring tool. After all, disk space cleaning is not used every day, but it is very suitable for daily use to control the running status of Mac system.

After enabling BuhoCleaner, you can also see the BuhoCleaner icon on the upper toolbar. Click it to know your current storage space usage, current CPU load, memory usage and other information. If you feel that the system is stuck or the operation is not smooth, just A glance at the monitoring data provided by BuhoCleaner can instantly pinpoint the possible source of the problem and bring your Mac back to life.

summary

By analyzing your own storage space usage, you can better understand where your space is originally used, and where you can delete files or unnecessary data if you want to delete them. BuhoCleaner is really a simple and practical professional Mac System tools, if you want to know how to get the best price, please continue reading.

