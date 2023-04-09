The coming Easter Sunday is traditionally accompanied by a big feast. From the typical Easter eggs to chocolate and Easter ham, many people in Austria treat themselves to a real feast at the end of Lent. But here, as so often, the question arises as to how sustainable the food really is. The digital farmer’s market markta.at has examined the most important ingredients in a new analysis. In this way, the company wants to raise awareness and at the same time present a fair Easter offer.

The origin of colored eggs is often unclear

According to markta.at, a sustainable food system is based on three pillars: species-appropriate animal husbandry, fair payment for producers and harmony with the environment. According to the digital farmer’s market, however, food consumption in Austria is rarely sustainable in all of these pillars. markta.at has focused on the typical Easter foods eggs, meat, bread and chocolate and researched whether Austrians get them from sustainable sources.

Easter eggs should actually be sustainable in Austria, after all the country has strict husbandry conditions for chickens in national comparison. However, according to makta.at, 21.9 percent of the eggs are imported. In the case of processed eggs, including colored Easter eggs, the origin is no longer necessarily evident. Although Easter eggs are now often labeled, this is voluntary and not mandatory.

Animal husbandry is intensifying in Austria

For example, cooked and dyed caged Easter eggs can contain eggs without consumers having to know. Consumers should therefore pay close attention to the sources from which Easter eggs come. Ideally, the eggs come from happy hens. A lot of freewheeling is particularly important for this. On its platform, markta.at offers eggs from farms where the animals have plenty of room to move.

One food that is particularly problematic in terms of sustainability is still meat. Animal husbandry is intensifying in Austria, farms with cattle and pigs rely on a larger number of animals. At the same time, the price of meat is steadily falling. This is primarily to the detriment of the animals, with pigs the housing conditions have deteriorated. From 2010 to 2020, fully slatted floor housing increased massively. There is said to be a ban here, but not until 2040 (we reported).

Ban on fully slatted floors in pig farming fixed – but only from 2040

markta.at for stress-free animal husbandry and slaughter

But there is another way: The number of domestic organic farms rose from 15.1 percent in 2010 to 22.4 percent in 2020. But according to the analysis, it is still too little: only 3.9 percent of the pigs come from from organic farming. It is 15.7 percent for poultry and 22.9 percent for cattle. Truly sustainable meat must come from organic farms. The slaughter should be as stress-free as possible. markta.at cites the Schober organic butcher shop as a prime example, where the journey to slaughter is a maximum of 30 kilometers. The stunning and slaughtering takes place with individual animals and not in groups.

Sustainability is also an important issue when it comes to bread. This is especially true for wholemeal bread, where the whole grain, including the skin, is used. Organic is particularly important here because synthetic sprays and mineral fertilizers can accumulate in the shell. There are fewer unwanted residues of harmful substances in sustainably produced wholemeal bread.

Organic farming is also important for biodiversity. 50 percent more microorganisms, insects, small animals and birds live on organic fields.

Fairtrade seal important for chocolate

Chocolate is also a major topic of controversy when it comes to food. Cocoa and sugar are sometimes produced under conditions that are inhuman and harmful to the environment. Child labor and deforestation are not uncommon. Seals like Fairtrade, on the other hand, ensure fair conditions for cocoa and sugar farmers. Consumers should pay particular attention to such certifications. markta.at promises the highest level of sustainability for its products for Easter celebrations.