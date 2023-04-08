10
ChatGPT is capable of many complex tasks. Speech AI can write computer code, answer tough questions, and even solve puzzles. So it shouldn’t be a problem to have the chatbot write Easter greetings, right?
You would like to send a few nice words to family and acquaintances via messenger at Easter. But it can’t always be the same and at some point your own creativity wanes. That’s why TECHBOOK has commissioned ChatGPT to formulate Easter greetings. The result often surprises positively, but not everything really makes sense.
Easter greetings that you can send via Messenger
- Happy Easter! I wish you a nice party with lots of colorful eggs and lots of fun with your family.
- May Easter bring you peace, joy and love. Happy Easter!
- Enjoy the Easter weekend with your loved ones and let’s welcome spring!
- Wishing you a happy Easter filled with love, laughter, and lots of chocolate!
- I hope the Easter Bunny brought you lots of sweets and surprises. Enjoy the festival!
- I wish you a happy Easter and a good time with your loved ones. Let’s celebrate life!
- May Easter bring you new hope and new goals. Best easter wishes!
- I hope you have a wonderful Easter full of joy and happiness. Enjoy the beautiful weather and fresh air!
- Happy Easter! I hope you have fun looking for eggs and enjoy the happy atmosphere of spring.
- May Easter bring you peace and joy and fill your heart with love. Happy Easter!
10 Easter greetings that ChatGPT finds funny
- Hop hop hop, the Easter bunny brings you a chocolate lump! Happy Easter!
- Easter is the perfect excuse to eat a lot of chocolate. Enjoy and have a great time!
- I hope the Easter Bunny hasn’t eaten too much and is still fit enough to bring you lots of colorful eggs. Happy Easter!
- Easter eggs are like friends – hard on the outside but soft on the inside. Happy Easter my friend!
- Did you know that the Easter Bunny is a fitness trainer? He keeps fit by hiding and searching for as many eggs. Happy Easter and happy searching!
- The best thing about Easter? Monday is a holiday! Enjoy the extra day off and have a great time!
- Easter Bunny, you’re so cool – you hide our treats and get away with it! Happy Easter!
- Happy Easter! Remember, calories don’t count at Easter, so enjoy all the goodies you can get!
- Why does the Easter Bunny have such a fluffy tail? So that he can keep his balance when carrying the heavy eggs. Happy Easter!
- Easter bunny, you little rascal, bring us lots of chocolate and let’s hunt for eggs like crazy! Happy Easter!
Crazy Easter Greetings – written by ChatGPT
- Forget the Easter Bunny – I want a unicorn to bring me Easter eggs this year!
- Oops, I got lost in my bunny costume and I’m the official Easter Bunny now. Happy Easter!
- We should all put our eggs in one basket – and then throw the basket in the air and yell “Happy Easter”!
- I heard the Easter Bunny has a selfie ban this year – so let’s take pictures before he gets us!
- How many eggs does it take to make an Easter parade? Just one – as long as it’s a huge, colorful and crazy parade!
- Instead of looking for Easter eggs, let’s look for Easter unicorns this year. Happy Easter and good luck with your search!
- I think the Easter Bunny lost his compass – he hid all his eggs in my neighbors tree house!
- Happy Easter! Let’s eat so much chocolate today that we won’t be able to walk in a straight line tomorrow!
- Easter is the best time of year to rediscover your inner child. Let’s go crazy and have lots of fun!
- Easter Bunny, you have some really hard work ahead of you – but we believe in you and we know you’ll get through it! Happy Easter!