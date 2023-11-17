Easy Chapter Directory List Generation and Annoying File Extension Deletion

How to Generate a Chapter Directory List and Delete File Extensions

Many writers have their own unique habits when it comes to organizing their work. For some, archiving each chapter separately is the preferred method. Additionally, when publishing an article, having a chapter table of contents can be extremely helpful. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to generate a chapter directory list from a six-character file name and delete annoying file extensions.

To start, open Notepad and enter six characters, customizing the file name as desired. Then, change the file extension to .txt by clicking Save. This will allow for easy archiving and organization.

Once the file is saved, simply drop it into the folder where you want the table of contents to be generated and double-click it. This will automatically generate a file that can be viewed in Notepad, displaying the file names as a list.

To delete the file extension, select the file, press Ctrl + H, and then click “replace all.” This will remove all file extensions and leave you with clean, organized files.

When generating the chapter directory list, there are four variations in the usage of this DOS command: on, os, od, and oe. These options allow for sorting the data by file name, file size, date, and file extension, respectively.

It’s important to note that while it is possible to include all files in subdirectories when using this command, it is not recommended for large amounts of data as it can cause confusion and disorganization.

By following these steps and understanding the variations in using the DOS command, writers can easily create a chapter directory list and delete file extensions, ultimately making their work more organized and accessible.