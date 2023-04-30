Apparently, old Nokia cell phones can be used to hack cars. Electronic security systems can be bypassed in seconds. Manipulated cell phones are available on the Dark Web from around 3,500 euros.

Cracking cars with old Nokia phones

According to an investigative study by Motherboard, Nokia cell phones and other devices such as Bluetooth speakers can be manipulated in such a way that they can be used to crack modern cars. Just a few seconds should be enough before criminals full control of keyless vehicles gain. The engine revs up and the thieves can drive away.

Specifically, a Toyota could be persuaded to be tricked by an ancient cell phone. A rigged Nokia 3310 from 2000 was connected to the car via a USB cable. A push of a button is enough, even the Toyota is outwitted. The trick should also be possible with other keyless cars from other manufacturers, provided they are secured via a smart key system. Mentioned by name are BMW, VW, Renault and Maserati.

According to the report, thieves not even access to the interior of a vehicle have. An attack is also possible from the outside if a headlight is removed and two contacts are connected to the cell phone. The CAN injector built into the mobile phone fools the car’s security systems into thinking that the key is valid.

Manipulated Nokia phones are offered on the dark web. The prices should between 3,500 and 4,000 euros. Up to 18,000 euros are required for other devices of this type (source: Vice).

This is how easy it is to crack a car with a Nokia cell phone:

Cracking cars with cell phones: Manufacturers react tightly

The affected manufacturers were confronted with the results of the research. BMW declined to comment. From Toyota it is said that one “together with experts” will work on the problem.

