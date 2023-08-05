Eat healthy and enjoy the journey: the tricks to choose…

In summer, thanks to the desire to be outdoors, holiday periods and weekends away from home, we spend much more time away from home than in other seasons. If on the one hand it follows a more active lifestyle and a full supply of vitamin D, on the other there is a very high risk of compromising the balanced diet followed during the year, as well as the shape obtained up to that moment. So how to best organize meals away from home? He explains it My Doctor, the leading platform in Italy and in the world specialized in online booking of specialist medical visits and with general practitioners. He’s part of the group Docplannerwhich involved Dr Christine Mondello, nutritionist biologist of the platform. This is to provide simple but useful suggestions to extricate oneself from these situations and share examples of menus that are well suited to the different types of holidays.

MioDottore’s suggestions to follow for a relaxing and healthy holiday

As Dr. Mondello teaches, “to stay fit (whatever it is) and above all healthy, it is important to set up a balanced daily routine throughout the year. Once the balance is achieved, it will certainly not be two weeks of vacation to ruin it”.

In fact, although it is important to maintain a balanced diet even during the holidays, it is not necessary to let yourself be negatively influenced by any eating habits that are not followed to the letter during the holidays. During the holidays it is good to have fun and fully enjoy the days spent away from home, without being obsessed with diet and listening to your body. However, to have more elements to orient yourself in this particular period of the year, the MioDottore specialist has drawn up a series of good rules to follow.

Make movement. It’s good to move as much as possible, within the limits of what is permitted, and not with the aim of burning calories, but to keep active.

Eat fruits and vegetables daily. These foods are very important because, thanks to their fiber content, they help intestinal regularity (which can be a problem when travelling). And they give satiety and counteract dehydration with the content of water and mineral salts. It may therefore be useful to add fruit to breakfast and vegetables to main meals, both in appetizers and side dishes.

Eat meals as complete as possible. It would be advisable to include sources of protein, cereals and lots of vegetables in each meal. If you feel the need, you can add snacks (such as dried fruit, olives and fresh fruit). So as to arrive less hungry at main meals.

Drink water and limit fruit juices and sugary sodas. It is good to always keep hydrated by drinking enough water, without replacing it with fruit juices and refreshing drinks. They often contain a high amount of free sugars.

Limit your alcohol intake. Alcohol brings with it greater dehydration, as well as being harmful to health. For this reason it is good to avoid drinking it every day.

How to eat healthy and enjoy the trip: tips for healthy eating on vacation

Depending on the type of destination chosen for the holidays, the solutions in terms of balanced meals can change. It is not necessary to eat differently than usual, but it is essential learn to listen to your body’s signals. Il lead motive it always remains to include all food groups in each meal, therefore a source of protein, one of cereals and one of fruit and vegetables.

All accompanied by a source of fat and water. What remains to be done is to adapt the general rule to the different situations in which one finds oneself and for this reason the nutritionist biologist of MioDottore has identified. Depending on the type of holiday chosen, the elements that should never be missing from your plate.

Holiday at the seaside

In beach you need light and fresh dishes, possibly quick to prepare. The ideal are salads packed full of nutrients and antioxidants. Thanks to the presence of fruit and vegetables, they allow you to better counteract dehydration due to the heat. One option could be a reinterpretation of panzanella, made with tomatoes, cucumbers, red Tropea onion, cooked chickpeas, fresh basil and frisella or stale bread. Everything is cut into cubes, seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, a little iodized salt and a drop of white vinegar.

An alternative could be a salad enriched with watermelon, cucumbers, tomatoes, cooked cannellini beans, toasted almonds and pitted olives, with fresh bread to complete the dish. Cannellini beans also go well with peaches. Which can be finely sliced ​​and added to a plate with salad, lamb’s lettuce, sliced ​​cucumber, toasted pumpkin seeds and toasted rye bread.

Another idea could be a salad with Corona beans, a type of white beans, rocket, finely chopped red onion, lightly toasted pistachios and croutons. Finally, for an exotic salad you can mix cooked black beans, diced tomatoes, drained canned corn, diced avocado and sliced ​​red onion. All to be combined with corn cakes.

Eat healthy and enjoy the journey: the tricks for choosing well

Holidays in the mountains

In high altitude it is good to prefer nutritious, quick and filling meals without weighing down. So that you have the right energy on long walks. For this type of holiday, sandwiches filled with vegetable protein sources and abundant vegetables can be used, to give satiety and hydration.

For example, you can prepare a sandwich multi-grain with tofu cream with sun-dried tomatoes. The preparation involves blending tofu with dried tomatoes in oil, a few drops of lemon juice and basil to taste. Then salad leaves and grilled aubergines. As an alternative, you can stuff a sandwich with porridge, rocket pesto and sautéed zucchini.

They are also very comfortable to take to the mountains salads of cereals, for example based on quinoa and seasoned with peas, diced roasted peppers, basil and mint pesto or couscous accompanied by cooked chickpeas and diced peppers and courgettes.

Art holidays

If you choose a holiday where the watchword is exploration, it can happen that you spend the whole day wandering the streets, without having time to stop and eat in peace. We will therefore resort to quick meals, eating for example a piece of pizza on the fly.

Even though it’s an unbalanced meal, you still don’t need to worry. In case, for example, it will be enough to enrich the breakfastchoosing a yogurt with granola, fresh and dried fruit or toasted bread, perhaps rye, with peanut butter, jam and fresh fruit, accompanied by a cappuccino.

If you prefer one instead savory breakfast, you can choose avocado toast, with mashed avocado seasoned with salt, chilli pepper and lemon juice and spread on toasted rye bread, accompanied by a fresh fruit smoothie and a soy drink with no added sugar. As for dinner, it is advisable to eat a lot of vegetables, raw or cooked, to help rehydrate and counteract the tiredness accumulated during the day.

An example of an ideal dinner can be a plate of pasta with pesto and a salad mixed with chickpeas and or pasta alla norma and chickpea panelle. If, on the other hand, you opt for an aperitif, it may be useful to add some bruschetta, for example with hummus, tomato salad, cream of peppers and aubergines, so as to avoid excesses of chips and salami.

Eating healthy while traveling is possible

To deal with doubts and questions of a nutritional nature and beyond, MioDottore makes available to users the functionality of online counseling, with approximately 7,000 experts available. Born to meet the needs that arose with the first lockdown, the project allows you to meet the platform’s specialists via video, whether it’s a first interview or appointments for the usual monitoring of your well-being.

