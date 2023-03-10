In the Mediterranean Sea it is possible to find the Sarpa salpa, a fish that has hallucinogenic substances inside its head capable of giving people days of vivid – and frightening – LSD-like hallucinations. This “psychedelic” creature has fascinated people for centuries.

We know for sure that the ancient Romans used fish as a kind of recreational drug, using his psychedelic powers during ceremonies. In Arabic, the fish’s name translates to “the fish that makes you dream,” so people in the Middle East probably knew of its hallucinogenic properties as well.

It must be said that the body of the fish is neither toxic nor dangerous and is served as a traditional dish of some areas of the Mediterranean. However, if you were to eat the head, this is where the peculiar effects begin: extremely strong and vivid hallucinations that can be quite dangerous. It is unclear whether fish produce these toxins themselves or accumulate them through their diet.

A 2006 study examined the case of two men who ate fish on the French Riviera. Both had hallucinations: one heard “human screams and bird cries”while the other “he was no longer able to drive as he saw giant arthropods around his car.“

Most specimens do not hallucinate, so toxicity levels may vary seasonally… due, most likely, from food sources. The toxic agent is also unknown: it could be an alkaloid of the indole group, a family of compounds present in some algae and phytoplankton whose chemical composition is very similar to the structure of LSD, or alternatively the parts of the fish may contain high amounts of dimethyltryptamine (DMT), the same psychoactive agent responsible for the mind-altering effects of ayahuasca.