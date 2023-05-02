Ebay Classifieds Off! Name, logo and design change

The eBay classifieds portal was already sold to Adevinta in 2021. It therefore no longer belongs to Ebay, although it still bears the name. But that will change soon.

According to Statista, Ebay classifieds has around 40 million visitors a month, making it one of the most used websites in Germany. Ebay founded the portal for local buying and selling in 2009. It emerged from the earlier offering Kijiji. 12 years later, the sale to the Norwegian provider Adevinta, the largest operator of online classifieds portals in Europe and worldwide, followed for 9.2 billion US dollars. The deal brought a total of 2.5 billion US dollars in cash and 44 percent of the shares and 33 percent of the voting rights in Adevinta to Ebay, which also included the portal Mobile.de. Ebay classifieds has not belonged to Ebay for a while, which should now also be reflected in the name.

Ebay Classifieds gets a new name

After the sale, Paul Heimann, CEO of classifieds, told the dpa: “For a period of three years, we can run the brand name eBay classifieds exactly as it is – with the logo and everything that goes with it.” The deadline expires in 2024 , but the big change in brand identity is already on the horizon. According to the portal, this will “soon” not only have a new name, but also a new logo and a new design.

The changeover had already been announced in July 2022. At that time, there were already indications on the Internet that suggested the changeover. For example, the website classifieds.de had a new owner. If you entered the address in the browser, you didn’t see any content. The icon in the tab, the so-called favicon, already had the design that we were familiar with from eBay classifieds.

Shortly thereafter, there was even official confirmation that Ebay classifieds had secured the new domain. “We asked ourselves what Ebay classifieds is without Ebay,” Heimann said in a statement at the time. “The answer is simple: classified ads. The new, old name is also a promise to our users: we will remain what we stand for today. After all, eBay classifieds is one of the best-known and most popular brands in this country.”

Now the time has come: From May 16th, Ebay classifieds will only become classifieds. The Ebay in the name and logo will be omitted and the circled word classifieds will no longer be in the logo. Instead, users see a K as a logo under the new link kleinanzeige.de, which, according to the portal, symbolizes sustainability and the circular economy.

For users, much remains the same

Aside from the new name, not much will change for (Ebay) classifieds. User accounts, chat histories, and ratings and ads will remain. Options that have already been introduced, such as “Buy Direct” and “Pay Securely”, are still available.

“We are an online classifieds market for everyone that promotes the joy of sustainable action. We want to stay that way. In the past few weeks we have made some visual changes, but we are still sticking to what our users value us for,” says Paul Heimann.

But there are also changes that mainly affect the design of the new website. Classifieds has announced that it wants to introduce a dark mode. With the next version of his apps, this should be available from the end of May.

