ecco Einstein GPT e Hyperforce

Salesforce he took the opportunity of the Milan stage World Tour 2023 to make notes a partners and customers (4,000 present) three important innovations: the availability in Italy of Einstein GPT e by Hyperforcethe review of the platform that allows customer data to be kept in Italy thanks to the Amazon Web Services public cloud, and finally the sponsorship of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

“Companies all over Italy are focusing on unprecedented levels of digitization to maintain meaningful relationships with customers. With this transition, the residency of the data plays an increasingly important role for business organizations in the public and private sector – he has declared Mauro Solimene, Country Leader of Salesforce Italy –. Hyperforce creates flexibility by offering the possibility to host data locally in Italy. And it does it with the extraordinary public cloud versatility, giving access to computing capacity dynamically and efficiently, when and if needed. With Hyperforce, we can accelerate the digital transformation journey of our customers, helping them stay ahead of growth and innovation”.

The strategic role of Hyperforce

“Hyperforce – he has declared Daphne De Backer, Director Solution Engineering di Salesforce – it is built on ours native cloud architecture and thanks to partnership con Aws will be available later this year in 16 countries. Specifically for Italy, it will be usable from August and will allow companies to have greater control over the data that they can consult as and as much as they want. An essential aspect given the explosion of complex data, privacy regulations and security issues”.

A clever combination of Ai, data and Crm

According to Salesforce, the future of business is a combination of ai, data and crm. This is the best recipe for being able to interact with customers in a truly personalized way. “The Ai is natively within our platform – explained De Backer -. Is called Einstein and is based on the concept of Low Codecross all our cloud e uses deep learning e Ai to anticipate and adapt to customer needs. Einstein performs today 215 billion forecasts per day. But the evolution doesn’t stop there. Today’s watchword is Ai generative, a set of algorithms for generating very realistic content such as text, images, audio based on data. This generative intelligence can be used to enrich the customer journey and for make connections with customers”.

Einstein GPT is Salesforce’s generative AI CRM technology which, combined with Flow, allows users to create and edit automations using aconversational interfaceradically simplifying the process of creating flows and significantly limiting the barriers for less experienced usersi.

Finally, Salesforce has announced that the certified training platform Trailheadnow used by more than 45,000 people in our country, has been made also available in Italian.

Engage Olympic Winter Games fans like never before

“In the world we have exceeded $30 billion in revenue – underlined Solimene -. This makes us one of the largest companies in our sector. And Italy, within the Salesforce community, is becoming increasingly relevant: in terms of importance, we have become the fourth country in Europe and eighth worldwide”.

I partner they are the crucial and defining element of the Salesforce ecosystem e they produce 95% of the projects of the achievements. “In Italy Solimene added. Today there are 130 partners with 6,000 certified people. Many of these also have multiple certifications depending on the technologies”.

Solimene concluded his speech by announcing that will sponsor Milan Cortina 2026. More specifically, Salesforce will help the organization by producing a platform dedicated to interacting with the public and athletes’ supporters. “Our goal is to engage and connect fans of the Winter Olympic Games like never before”, concluded Solimene.