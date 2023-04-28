ecco ROG Ally con Ryzen Z1 • Techzilla

ROG Ally is a new portable console with Windows interface dequipped with a processor AMD Ryzen serie Z1. ROG Ally can play AAA games and indie titles with ease. The bright, high refresh rate touchscreen display ensures gamers have a clear view of content even when playing outdoors. ROG Ally is easy to carry and handle all day, thanks to its lightweight design dat 608 grams and ergonomic handles.

Incredible performance powered by AMD technology

Featuring an all-new purpose-built APU, the AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor with RDNATM graphics, ROG Ally is poised to deliver never-before-seen portable gaming performance. Gamers who enjoy lighter indie titles or more graphically-heavy AAA games can do it all with Ally. To make all this possible is also the apparatusor thermal Zero Gravity from ROG, which uses a dual-fan system with ultra-thin heatsink fins and high-friction heat pipes to ensure your device stays cool in any orientation.

High-performance gaming also requires a screen to match, and ROG Ally doesn’t disappoint. Thanks to its full HD (1080p) 120Hz panel with Adaptive Sync supportgamers will enjoy smooth and intense motion clarity even in the fastest games, without tearing or stuttering in case of drop in FPS. The display also has a maximum brightness of 500 nits, making it easy for gamers to follow the action in more challenging environments such as outdoors. This touchscreen display also allows for seamless navigation in Windows when gamers need to change settings or install a new title.

Seamless experience with Windows 11

ROG Ally esegue Windows 11, which means gamers can access all libraries and game streaming services on one device. No matter which service the games are available on, Ally can access them. Browsing the Windows desktop is a smooth and immersive experience, whether through Ally’s joysticks and buttons, or through Windows’ robust touchscreen support.

Also debuting with the first ROG console is a special edition Armory Crate, customized with quick performance modes, a game launcher, tracking software, Aura Sync support and more. ROG is also offering a 90-day trial of Game Pass Ultimate, which gives users instant access to hundreds of AAA and indie titles the moment they boot up their Ally.

For a portable console, weight and ergonomics are key. ROG engineers have painstakingly developed the shape and weight of ROG Ally until they were convinced they had created the perfect machine to be carried around and used all day long. Weighing only 608 grams, Ally will never weigh in the backpack or in the hands of a player, allowing for sessions in total comfort and without interruptions.

The ergonomics of this new device continue with its grips, with a unique triangle texture on the back that gives gamers a solid grip on the machine from any angle. ROG style lines adorn the side of the grip and help reduce any accidental slips.

The launch event

The official ROG Ally launch event will be held on May 11, 2023. The event (here the official link) is open to all those who want to know more about the complete specifications and prices.

The online keynote will begin at 16.00, followed by a panel discussion with Shawn Yen, Product Management Director of Gaming Business Unit at ASUS, Roanne Sones, CVP of Microsoft Gaming Devices Ecosystem, and Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Gaming Marketing at AMD to talk about ROG Ally’s design history and its impact on the gaming landscape. Updates on the Italian availability of ROG Ally will follow.

