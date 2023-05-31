Home » Echo Pop and Echo Show 5 arrive today in Italy: available for purchase
Echo Pop and Echo Show 5 arrive today in Italy: available for purchase

Echo Pop and Echo Show 5 arrive today in Italy: available for purchase

A few days after the announcement of Echo Pop and Echo Show 5, the new Amazon-branded smart speakers finally arrive in Italy and can now be purchased on the Seatte giant’s website.

After the pre-order phase, both Echo Pop and Echo Show 5 are available for purchases with guaranteed delivery for Saturday 3 June 2023 for those who place their order today:

  • Echo Pop | Smart Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, compact and powerful sound | Lavender: 54.99 Euros
  • Echo Pop | Smart Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, compact and powerful sound | Anthracite: 54.99 Euros
  • Echo Pop | Smart Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, compact and powerful sound | Ice white: 54.99 Euros
  • Echo Pop | Smart Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, compact and powerful sound | Petroleum green: 54.99 Euros
  • New Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) | Smart Compact Touch Screen with Alexa: Smart Home Control and More | Blue: 109.99 Euros
  • New Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) | Smart Compact Touch Screen with Alexa: Smart Home Control and More | Anthracite: 109.99 Euros
  • New Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) | Smart Compact Touch Screen with Alexa: Smart Home Control and More | White: 109.99 Euros

Amazon also offers installment payments in five or twelve months, with zero interest and zero interest. It is also possible to connect your account to the smart speakers already during the purchase phase.

