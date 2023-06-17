Echo Pop in the test: Inexpensive Alexa speaker steals the show from Echo Dot

If Amazon has its way, every room in the networked home can be operated and recorded with an Alexa speaker (overview). Most recently, the Echo Dot 5 was the most affordable and compact option for discreetly equipping small or occasionally used rooms with a smart speaker, followed by the almost identical Echo Dot 4 (test report).

With the Echo Pop, Amazon is now sending a miniaturized version of it to the smart show stage – and anything but modest. The newcomer attracts a lot of attention, at least visually, with some of the much brighter housing colors.

In order for it to be able to play itself to the fore in terms of sound, Amazon wants to have equipped the tiny speaker with “full sound” that is “powerful enough” “to make itself heard everywhere”. At TechStage, the Amazon Echo Pop has to prove in a test whether the pop star qualities are enough for a promising career in the smart home.

optics



For the “stage outfit” of the Echo Pop, Amazon has really stirred up the color palette. In addition to white and anthracite, the housing is also available in lavender and blue-green. Colors can be even thicker if you cover the back of the speaker with one of the separately available silicone covers and thus design the device in two colors. The sleeve is available in six bright tones: dark blue, fluorescent light blue, grey, purple, orange, red and pink. In this way there is much more visual variety than with the Echo Dot 5, whose grey, blue or white robe cannot be additionally decorated.

Amazon has based the rounded case shape of the Echo Pop on that of the Echo Dot, but literally trimmed it. It looks as if the maker of a bullet severed the front third with a diagonal cut. The dimensions have shrunk accordingly, namely to 99 millimeters wide, 91 millimeters high and 83 millimeters deep and to a weight of 196 grams. This means that the Pop can be accommodated even better than the Dot in a small space, for example on the bedside table or a kitchen shelf .

The slanted front of the Echo Pop is covered by a fabric grille, which hides a full-range speaker with a diameter of 49.5 millimeters. The rest of the case is made of matte hard plastic, so it doesn’t have a textile cover like the Dot. The haptic feedback is also okay. Amazon emphasizes that the yarn used for the grill is 100 percent reused and the aluminum used inside is 80 percent recycled.

The fabric grill is crowned by an LED strip that uses color codes to signal Alexa’s readiness to receive and Amazon notifications. There is no light display with numbers, letters and symbols like the Echo Dot 5 with clock and Echo Dot 4 with clock (test report). On the back of the Echo Pop are two volume buttons and a mute button for the microphones. There is no action button that activates Alexa at the touch of a finger instead of by shouting. Three openings for microphones are placed around the key trio.

connections



A connection for the supplied 1.5 meter long power cord and 15 watt power supply completes the controls. The Echo Pop draws 1.28 to 1.57 watts over the cable in normal standby, after around two to three minutes of inactivity only 0.42 watts in deep sleep mode.

The Echo Pop does not offer an input for audio cables. Amazon designed the Sound Mini exclusively for wireless communication. The smart home speaker exchanges streaming and switching signals via WiFi 5 with 2.4 and 5 GHz or via Bluetooth Low Energy and A2DP codec.

The currently cheapest Amazon smart speakers



setup and operation



The Echo Pop is as quick to set up as any other current Amazon speaker: plug in the power cord, open the Alexa app for Android or iOS and wait until the software detects a device nearby that is ready to be set up via a Bluetooth connection. Then you start the setup process with a button, in the course of which the app couples the Echo Pop with the WLAN home network.

The speaker can then be operated to a limited extent on the case or more extensively via app and voice command. Limited because only the volume of the current playback can be changed on the device itself. You can also turn off the morning alarm by touching the case. Strangely, however, the tap control does not allow you to pause and resume music. Unlike the Echo Dot 5, this option is missing from the Alexa app’s device menu.

Similar to Sonos speakers (overview), the Alexa app can be used to start tracks from linked streaming subscriptions and transfer them to the Echo Pop or another Alexa-enabled speaker. Amazon still has many services on offer: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, TuneIn, ARD Audiothek, various other offers that can be linked via Alexa skill and of course Amazon’s own services. Other streaming providers can be tapped into via the Bluetooth connection of a smartphone.

Alexa voice commands are the best way to explore the possibilities of the Echo Pop. Normally, a desired action is said faster than typed on the smartphone. That’s why Amazon designed the Pop for this type of operation.

On the Echo Pop, Alexa can do everything that the voice assistant can do on other Amazon speakers. If desired, it not only plays music, podcasts, audio books and news, but also sets a timer, announces the weather forecast, puts kitchen rolls in the Amazon shopping cart, answers questions with web knowledge from Wikipedia, for example, translates vocabulary or controls the smart home. We reveal a few tricks in our guide: How it works: Reduce electricity and heating costs by up to 200 euros with Alexa routines.

In the test, Alexa listens as good or bad as always. Even when loud music is playing, our inquiries go down well with her, even from a distance. In terms of privacy and data protection, the Echo Pop offers the usual Amazon functions. Whether Alexa is currently ready to record can be seen either from the blue-white iridescent LED ring or from the optionally activated signal tone. If you want to cover Alexa’s ears, you press the microphone button on the housing of the Echo Pop.

The accessibility option “Adaptive Listening” is also on board. When enabled, Alexa listens longer, giving you more time to finish the request. The signal tone for the start and end of a recording helps the visually impaired if they find it difficult or impossible to see the LED bar.

Smart Home



In the networked home, the Echo Pop fulfills the role of a control center if necessary. It supports the new Matter standard and can therefore send control commands for WLAN devices to their destination locally and without going through the cloud. The Pop can also control smart home devices such as Hue bulbs via Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh. However, there is no Zigbee hub like the Amazon Echo 4 (test report).

As expected, the Echo Pop also accepts Alexa voice commands, for example for smart lamps and sockets. For this, however, he still needs a connection to cloud servers in order to convert the requests from speech into machine commands. The fact that the Pop is equipped with Amazon’s top processor AZ2 Neural Edge is apparently still not enough to implement the speech processing locally on the device. In the event of an internet failure, verbal commands are therefore ineffective.

In addition to being a control center, the Echo Pop can also be used as a smart home component. The microphones can serve as noise sensors and start Alexa routines. For example, if the Echo recognizes crying babies or barking dogs, it plays soothing music according to a previously stored rule. If he registers loud snoring, he can turn off the light if you wish. Water noises, coughing and beeping household appliances are also available as triggers.

The Echo Pop lacks two other sensor functions compared to the Echo Dot 5. It does not have a temperature sensor that can be used for automatic devices. It cannot be used as a motion detector either. The Dot uses ultrasound to detect whether someone is passing it. The pop does not have this function.

Klang



As far as the sound hardware is concerned, the Echo Pop is even a little better equipped than the Echo Dot 5. The speaker built into the Pop has a diameter of around five millimeters larger, which suggests more powerful sound potential.

However, the test shows that the Echo Pop plays at the same level as the Echo Dot despite the overall smaller housing. That means: Raised highs ensure a clear sound. Voices are easy to understand in the mids. Nothing booms or distorts, even at higher volumes. If you want, you can adjust the highs, mids and lows in the Alexa app to your own ideas. That’s definitely enough for the background sprinkling. The Echo Pop can also provide atmospheric sound for a spontaneous kitchen party. Listening to the morning news in the bathroom and the bedtime podcast in bed is easily possible anyway.

The Sound Mini reaches its limits with particularly bass-heavy music. The bass is quite powerful for such a compact sound body. Nevertheless, it does not come very deep and, due to its design, offers only little volume. If you want to make the place tremble, you need something bigger. Because the speaker radiates directly to the front, it also sounds even narrower than the rounder Echo Dot, which distributes the sound a little better to the side. Two Echo Pops coupled as a stereo pair can widen the soundstage. The model can also be added to multi-room speaker groups. However, the channels are not separated.

Preis



At the market launch in June 2023, Amazon sets the retail price for the Echo Pop at 55 euros. The matching sleeve, i.e. the brightly colored silicone cover, costs 23 euros. For comparison: Depending on the version, the Echo Dot costs around five to ten euros more than the Pop. So shortly after the release, the new addition is not cheaper at other trading houses. Discount campaigns are to be expected in the future. Maybe the next Amazon Prime Day will be ready. It is expected to take place in July.

Conclusion



The Amazon Echo Pop is the smaller, more colorful version of the Echo Dot (test report) with a similar sound, but fewer smart home sensors and no LED display for the time, for example. Those using the current version of the Dot have virtually no acoustic incentive to upgrade. The most interesting are the external stimuli. With more color options and less floor space, the Echo Pop lets you add space-saving accents.

Like the Dot, the Pop sounds very clear and powerful for its size. Because of the compact dimensions, however, both are clearly recognizable as point-like sound sources. The newcomer appears even more boxy because of its frontal sound radiation. It is therefore most fun when you listen in a frontal position and move little to the right and left.