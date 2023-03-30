The second City Pitch of the #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 took place on Wednesday evening in St. Pölten in Lower Austria and was a complete success. In the second category “Bio & Agricultural Innovation”, 6 startups from all over Austria competed to win the coveted final place in Austria’s largest startup competition from Erste Bank and Sparkasse, the start-up service of the Chamber of Commerce and Trending Topics.

The winner was Worm Systems from Upper Austria. The startup is known for its worm boxes. These are man-high wooden boxes full of soil, compost – and of course compost worms. This is particularly attractive in the city because, unlike in the country, there is often no access to a compost heap on which to empty the organic waste. Eager gardeners in balconies can gain valuable humus through composting. Around 30 apartments can now join forces in cities to jointly operate a WurmHotel.

The WurmHotels of the Upper Austrian startup conquer Vienna

“We’re looking forward to the final”

“We are very happy and are already looking forward to the final and that the idea of ​​the worm hotel was so well received,” said David Witzeneder, founder and CEO of Worm Systems, in a first statement. “The other teams were also very strong and I wish everyone else the best of luck because each of them makes a positive contribution to the future of the world.” Worm Systems will now compete for the title in the finals of the #believeinyourself challenge on May 24th Pitch “Startup of the Year”.

Worm Systems was able to assert itself against the startups grovvy, Atta, Zetzkraft, Chianinahof and OASYS on the evening, which was attended by top-class speakers (all information about the startups that took part here).

“Major Contribution to the Circular Economy”

“We chose Worm Systems because they solve a real problem in urban areas with waste disposal and make an important contribution to society and the circular economy,” said jury spokeswoman Lena Wostal, Head of IoT Sales at Magenta Telekom in the jury. “It was very exciting that there were very different approaches to the topic, and that’s why the decision was very difficult for us.”

In addition to Lena Wostal, the jury also included Nicole Wöllert, head of the target group management department at the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce, Wolfgang Seltenhammer, head of commerce and freelance work at Erste Bank in the Weinviertel, and Matthias Weichhart, founder of BIOobst Weichhart.

In addition to the ticket for the final of the startup challenge, Worm Systems received prize money of 1,000 euros from Erste Bank und Sparkasse and two licenses for the digital training platform wîse up from the start-up service of the Chamber of Commerce.

networks in Lower Austria

The City Pitch of the #believeinyourself Challenge in St. Pölten was also a perfect opportunity for the local start-up scene to network and exchange ideas. Wolfgang Kern, the new founding officer of the city of St. Pölten and Secretary General of Founders STP, presented his plans for networking meetings for Lower Austrian start-ups. In addition, Karl Biedermann from the Austrian development bank Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws) gave exciting insights into the world of grants for innovative start-ups in his keynote speech. All in all, a successful, well-rounded evening for the startup world!

