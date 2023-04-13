After taking off from Earth, the Jupiter space probe will go to explore Jupiter’s three icy moons: Europa (Europa), Ganymede (Ganymede) and Callisto (Callisto). The Juice Probe will study the icy shells and chemical compounds on the surfaces of these moons of Jupiter. It will also probe Jupiter’s atmosphere and magnetic field to investigate whether there are habitable regions.

Achievements of multinational cooperation

European Aviation Agency at4moon13Day14point15Ariane is used in Kourou, French Guiana5Jupiter ExplorerJuicethe European Space Agency will use this Jupiter moon explorer to probe three of Jupiter’s icy moons: Europa (Europa), Ganymede (Ganymede) and Callisto (Callisto), and the first time a probe has come so close to a moon of Jupiter.

It is reported that“The first time the European Space Agency has traveled so deep into the solar system, and the first time it has orbited a moon of another planet” the Jupiter probe, called Juice, is expected to2024Yearly8The moon will fly past the moon,2025Yearly8The moon flies past Venus, in2031years into Jupiter’s galaxy.

The total weight of the detector is approximately5100kg, of which gasoline occupies2900KG, Detector by Ariana5was launched into space, passing through8After years of spaceflight, orbiting three moons of Jupiter, will be in2031The first observations of the surfaces of Jupiter’s moons began in 1999.

That is, the Juice Probe will enter the orbit of Ganymede, the largest of Jupiter’s satellites, and then finally fall to its surface for scientific research, looking for the possibility of life, so as to understand whether it can be as habitable as scientists assume.

The Jupiter probe was led by the European Aeronautics and Space Agency and was developed by Thales of France.–Alenia Space, Germany OHB SE company etc.83companies, with a total of23countries,18units of2The result of the cooperation of more than a thousand people, the total budget is16billion euros.

Oceans and Magnetic Fields Under the Ice

The Jupiter Juice Probe, which is exploring Jupiter’s moons, has multiple scientific missions. For example, it will study the ice shell and compound composition on the surface of the satellite. It will also detect Jupiter’s atmosphere and magnetic field, and investigate whether there are areas suitable for life.

The Jupiter Jupiter probe will travel more than20100 million kilometers, at least nearly8Years, first along the way will use the gravity of the earth, and then “drift” into the gravity of Venus.

Some astrobiologists see Europa as one of the most hospitable places in the solar system for alien life, in part because the moon’s ocean appears to be in contact with its rocky core, opening the door to complex chemical reactions that could lead to life. possible.

The European Space Agency pointed out that this mission will characterize these satellites as planetary objects and potential habitats, deeply explore the complex environment of Jupiter, and study the wider Jupiter system as a prototype of gas giant planets in the entire universe.

The Jupiter Jupiter air probe is equipped with many scientific detection instruments, such as ice-penetrating cameras, sensors, spectrometers and radars, among which there is also a diameter 2.5 meter antenna, and 85The solar panel of ㎡ is the largest solar panel in the starship so far.

In addition, in order to commemorate the Italian astronomer Galileo, he 1610 After discovering Jupiter and its largest moon for the first time in 2009, engineers installed a commemorative plaque bearing Galileo’s name on the back of the juicy Jupiter probe.

European scientists have been2007In 2000, the plan to explore Mars was started, and it was necessary to study whether these satellites of Mars were suitable for human habitation.

French Space Agency (Cnes) Francis Rocard, head of the Solar System Exploration Program (Francis Rocard). We have evidence, or at least strong arguments, that there is a liquid ocean beneath their icy shell.Wherever there is liquid water in the solar system, there is life.Therefore, we will study their habitability.