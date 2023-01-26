A network of 13,000 scam ecommerce sites is said to be being dismantled by the Italian postal police. They were discovered by an investigation by an Italian IT security company, Yarix, which then informed the Italian authorities. A global network, but identified in Italy.

The operation, anticipated by Bloomberg and which the company confirms to Italian Tech, may have brought to its knees what could be one of the world‘s largest networks of fake online stores identified so far. Able to defraud customers by offering them products of luxury brands, including 48 Italians such as Armani, Prada and others, at discounted prices. Either by sending them a counterfeit product, or by not sending any product after the customer has paid for it.

Cybercriminals of Chinese origin, but active all over the world

From the analyzes carried out by the company, the network would be managed by a group of Chinese cybercriminals. At least that’s how it seems to be deduced from the analysis of the payment structure that allowed sites to defraud buyers.

The group’s servers were hidden with a trick that allowed them to hide them within a global network of data centers, connected on different networks, to facilitate the distribution of online content. In this way, explains Yarix, the real hosting provider and the server coordinates were not detected.

A ploy that allowed cybercriminals to make 90% of the infrastructure appear between the United States, Panama and Turkey. But more in-depth analyzes on the real location of the server have made it possible to detect traces of the criminal infrastructure also in Europe.