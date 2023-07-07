eCommerce Selle Italia, the word to BigCommerce and Calicantus

Irene Rossetto, Country Director of BigCommerce in Italy, and Valentino Bergamo, CEO & Founder of Calicantustell us about the Selle Italia eCommerce project.

– Composable commerce, what is it? How does it work?

Lipstick, BigCommerce – Composable commerce is the modular approach that allows merchants to customize their technology stacks by choosing interchangeable and integrated e-commerce solutions to meet their specific business requirements.

Composable commerce is built around the industry standard MACH – Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless – which is a set of modern technology principles using a best-of-breed approach to build enterprise-grade software stacks. Composable Commerce has emerged this year as the preferred model for B2C and B2B merchants among the most forward-thinking companies to gain the flexibility and agility to adapt as their business evolves, while supporting its growth. With this approach, companies can choose the specific functionality they need for their e-commerce platform, without being locked into a single monolithic solution.

Selle Italia has launched its first e-commerce store on BigCommerce, designed with a composable architecture, precisely to capture the flexibility and customization needed to scale your business. In this way Selle Italia was able to expand its service to existing customers around the world, sell to new customers and enter new markets to accelerate business growth.

– Improve the customer experience to increase brand loyalty and awareness, how to do it?

A strong, customer-focused ecommerce strategy is critical to increasing consumer loyalty, trust, and retention, and it starts with putting the customer first. A key element to building trust online is personalization. To create a personalized experience for customers, therefore, it is essential:

Always guarantee a smooth ecommerce customer experience (ECX) and a user experience (UX). The ECX begins well before a consumer actually becomes a paying customer. It starts the moment an individual notices the brand. From then on, everything that happens (or doesn’t happen) between him and the brand is considered part of the UX. UX is concerned with the customer’s ability to carry out the tasks that he intends to conduct as efficiently as possible, such as finding a specific product or making a transaction. However, the priority must always be to go above and beyond to offer them the best experience.

Irene Rossetto, Country Director of BigCommerce in Italy

Have a solid omnichannel strategy. Omnichannel support is all about creating a seamless customer experience, from the first touchpoint to the last, which can include marketplaces, social channels, stores, and more. Building a strong customer service team. The best service is still based on building customer relationships. For that, you need a high-quality customer support team. Hiring the right resources is an important part of the equation, but training and development, customer service systems and processes, and tools also help build a high-quality, high-performing team.

Act on customer feedback. Customer feedback is invaluable to any eCommerce business. Customers enjoy a privileged perspective on products and services. They can report any critical issues or indicate what is being done well. Asking for feedback is, therefore, the first step in improving customer service and satisfaction. Acting accordingly is second and most important.

Always improve response times. The modern world is increasingly instantaneous. Consumers are more demanding when it comes to social media support or live chat. Long waits for phone support or to get an email response are no longer acceptable. To deliver a superior customer experience, response times must be constantly improved.

– What was the role of Calicantus in the development of the project? What steps were followed?

Bergamo, Calicut – Calicantus developed the site from the ground up with a focus on optimizing Selle Italia’s global supply chain, integrating the platform with its own systems and services, and ensuring superior customer service to influence repeat purchases and build brand loyalty . Our first step was to carry out a discovery to collect all the information necessary for the development of the project, followed by a careful internal analysis of the mock-ups provided by the design agency that created the graphics for the new site. The management of online orders has been outsourced and Calicantus has integrated the eCommerce platform with its own systems and services, taking care of the entire supply chain, from customer care to accounting, from product storage to parcel tracking up to final delivery.

Valentino Bergamo, CEO & Founder of Calicantus

We chose our Bigcommerce partner for the Selle Italia website platform because it offers reliable and scalable services and solutions, an easy-to-use and customizable framework, and a rich set of features and app integrations. With Bigcommerce you can easily manage inventory, orders, payments, shipping, marketing and analytics through a single dashboard and it has security and compliance standards, such as PCI DSS and GDPR.

– How does the new Selle Italia eCommerce work? What were the customer’s expectations during the development of the project? What are the benefits of the new implementation?

Lipstick, BigCommerce – Before the arrival of BigCommerce, Selle Italia did not have an eCommerce site. He was looking for a dynamic partner offering flexible solutions and an easy to use platform. The new Selle Italia website was designed with a composable commerce architecture to obtain the flexibility and customization necessary not only to scale the business based on its evolution, but also to give the brand the possibility of selling across borders and to offer customers superior shopping experiences to drive growth.

Furthermore, the company can have a simple and personalized user experience, as well as the possibility for its visitors and customers to obtain all the information they need in good time (order updates, possibility to contact assistance, clarity site content). Furthermore, the modular system of BigCommerce apps allows Selle Italia to add features incrementally, being able to dilute costs and plan investments according to company growth or as a result of emerging needs.

Bergamo, Calicut – Capturing the essence of Selle Italia’s 120 years in its online brand meant meticulously focusing on the site’s functionality to offer an engaging and fluid experience for customers, without losing sight of the stability, security and flexibility of the composable infrastructure, to foster agility and ambitious global growth.

Selle Italia’s main objectives were related to online sales, to reach new customers and serve existing ones outside of Italy. In addition to this, Selle Italia wanted to educate and inform customers about its products and initiatives through content that would allow them to learn about new releases or simply learn more about how to use a given product, how it was made or how pay attention to sustainability.

– BigCommerce and Calicantus: how is the partnership proceeding and developing?

Lipstick, BigCommerce – Our partner ecosystem continues to differentiate our platform and we are proud to work with a valued elite partner like Calicantus to enable enterprise brands to sell more at every stage of their growth.

It is no coincidence that this year we awarded Calicantus the title of partner agency of the year and we look forward to continuing to work together.

Bergamo, Calicut – The close collaboration with the BigCommerce support team is one of the reasons Calicantus prefers this technology over others. We are grateful to BigCommerce for giving us the ability to quickly implement very demanding enterprise projects, which is why we can now focus more on the core activities of digital commerce.

– The pandemic and the consequent change in the habits of businesses and citizens: how have they influenced your business and future development strategies?

Lipstick, BigCommerce – Despite the many new challenges, 2022 marked the strongest year for BigCommerce in terms of revenue growth in relation to the eCommerce market in general.

In fact, in a difficult year for eCommerce globally, BigCommerce has grown faster than its competitors. Our plan is to exit 2023 with profitability – financial and strategic – to lead the next era of eCommerce.

Bergamo, Calicut – The pandemic has had a strong impact on purchasing habits: many users have switched to digital and no longer want to abandon these new channels. In the last three years we have witnessed a rapid evolution of online and offline commercial dynamics and relationships and consequently the needs of brands that wish to approach their customers directly have changed.

In recent months, despite the economic and political instability, many retail brands have continued to invest in innovation and new technologies, in order not to risk losing business opportunities. It is therefore essential to be able to satisfy the high level of service to which users are now accustomed, and to find a way to enhance the brand and its offer through digital touch points in an increasingly omnichannel context.

