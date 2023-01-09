Shortly before the end of 2022, the Communications Authority (AGCOM) published the data of the Observatory on Communications n. 2/2022. Inside, among the many data of interest, there are also those relating to e-commerce sites/apps in our country. Data that Audiweb does not usually make publicly available, and therefore of particular interest.

In September 2022, a total of 38.1 million unique users connected to ecommerce sites/apps, equal to 86.4% of those who used the Internet in the month. An increase of 448 thousand users compared to September 2021 (+ 1.3%) and a clear increase compared to the 35.5 million of September 2020 (+7.3%) when the most acute phase of the pandemic seemed to be over and the Italians fearfully started going out again home despite many restrictions.

2 hours and 27 minutes, on average, spent by each user browsing ecommerce sites/apps in September 2022. Not much compared to the 64 hours and 94 minutes that Italians spent on average online, and well below the 20 hours and 30 minutes that was dedicated to social media. It is no coincidence that Amazon is testing a new feature that will show users products through a feed of photos and videos to scroll through just like on TikTok. It is clear that we need to work on the engagement of buyers, or potential buyers.

As was natural to expect, Amazon is the leader with 35.2 million users, equal to 92.4% of the total monthly users of ecommerce sites/apps. Up 4.7% compared to September of the previous year. Following, well away with less than half of eBay users, growing, contrary to what is instead it happens globally. In third place Subito.it, which recently entered into a partnership with PayPal to pay and accept payments in installments according to the formula, increasingly popular in Italy, of the “buy now, pay later”.

Also growing is Aliexpress, an online shopping service made up of small Chinese businesses that offer products to international online shoppers, owned by Alibaba. Fly Lidl which doubles its users compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Finding Prices, Stocard, and Groupon are down instead. Users of the two consumer electronics chains were also down: Unieuro, fined by the Antitrust Authority for unfair commercial practices, and Media World, which recently changed its management structure.

As the infographic below shows, therefore, beyond the specific cases we have seen, e-commerce is growing in our country and more and more people make purchases online, or in any case visit e-commerce sites and apps.

A trend also confirmed by the latest Eurostat data, which however place our country third from last in the EU27, ahead only of Romania and Bulgaria for the number of people who have used the Internet to make online purchases of goods or services. Wanting to see the glass half full, there is therefore ample room for growth.