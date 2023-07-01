Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni – experience in practice

As already mentioned, the station of the X1 is OMNI quite large. So who does? lack of space in his apartment, we would not necessarily recommend the device to him. Nevertheless, the charging station is already a small one Allroundtalent. Thanks to her, nothing really needs to be done except emptying the dust bag (every two months) and refilling the water tank from time to time.

Located on top of the charging station three illuminated buttonswith which the robot manually can be served. This allows the cleaning and self-cleaning of the station to be started and the robot to be driven out of the station and back again.

Tipp! If you press the two outer keys at the same time, the child lock enabled, the buttons disabled and the station locked. To remove the child lock, simply press this combination again.

Die Station learns after each cleaning dust bin in the robot automatically and fills the dirt into the Staubbeutel In the station. This is located behind the flap at the front of the station, which can be opened at the push of a button.

She cleans the mopping pads depending on the degree of soiling between the cleaning process fresh water, which is located in the water tank in the station. In addition, she has one drying function, which she uses to dry the mops at the end. In our test, the pads are still a bit stayed wetso we would recommend taking them off from time to time and letting them dry thoroughly to avoid Schimmel or smells develop.

As usual for vacuum and floor mopping robots, the station also serves as a charging station. When the battery runs out, the X1 OMNI automatically drives back to charge itself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

