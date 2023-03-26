Is the version of the flagship X1 Omni in white optics worth it, which also brings a decisive difference? I’ll find out for you! What I can tell you in advance, there is only one change, it will be cheaper and therefore perhaps more attractive.

You get her that X1e Omni thanks € 250 discount for only 849 € on Amazon.de. And that’s not all, you can choose between 4 promotions choose a gift, whether it’s a gift box or a choice of accessories.

Normally, a manufacturer usually brings a better version onto the market. This is actually a minimally slimmed down version of the X1 Omni, which also comes in white instead of black. You get it for that Ecovacs X1e Omni also for around €200 less than its predecessor. You can get hold of the X1e Omni for a price from 1099,00€ on Amazon.de.

Technical data in comparison:

Ecovacs X1e Omni

Ecovacs X1 Omni suction power 5.000 Pa 5.000 Pa Navigation Laserturm + AIVI 3D Technology Laserturm + AIVI 3D Technology battery pack 5.200 mAh 5.200 mAh working hours 140 minutes 140 minutes dust chamber/water tank 400 ml / no internal water tank 400 ml / 200 ml water/ waste water tank 4 Liter / 4 Liter 4 Liter / 4 Liter Dimensions 362 x 362 x 103,5 mm/575 x 450 x 410 mm 362 x 362 x 103,5 mm/575 x 450 x 410 mm volume 68 dB 68 dB Features Obstacle detection and 3D map

Card storage up to 3 cards

No-Go-Areas

Wipe function with station

Suction station with dust bag

Voice assistant YIKO

Carpet detection when vacuuming and wiping

cleaning schedule

Video transmission+2-way audio

Hot air drying of the mops Obstacle detection and 3D map

Card storage up to 3 cards

No-Go-Areas

Wipe function with station

Suction station with dust bag

Voice assistant YIKO

Carpet detection when vacuuming and wiping

cleaning schedule

Video transmission+2-way audio

Hot air drying of the mops

Standard scope of delivery

In addition to the washing station and the Roby itself, you need a few more parts to be able to use it.

The manufacturer also supplies:

2 x side brushes

2 x Wischpads

1 x Staubbeutel

The instruction manual and the power cable, everything you need for a good start, but nothing more. In my experience, it is advisable to buy more mopping pads to change and a Hepa filter. Of course you have to buy the dust bag, eventually it will be full.

What is the difference to the X1 Omni?

There is not much to differentiate. The technical data remain completely identical. Like the X1 Omni, it has obstacle detection, TrueMapping, a language assistant, has hot air drying and there are no changes when it comes to wiping and vacuuming.

The encrypted camera is also on board again, with which you can also monitor your pets, for example, and create and save videos or photos of them.

No more integrated water tank

It just became only one factor changed. Namely filling the water tank in the Roby! In the new X1 e Omni, the water tank in the vacuum robot itself has been completely removed. The mops are still washed and moistened in the station, but cannot get wet while driving. So the Roby has to drive back to the station, clean himself again and have the mops moistened again.

Also optical nothing changes, except that it comes in several colors. Accordingly, there is also a flap here that opens at the push of a button to access the dust container.

Review of the X1e Omni

Of course I could put everything down here again in detail for you. But honestly? Apart from the missing water tank, nothing has changed in terms of the functions. It vacuums and wipes just as well as the X1, so the navigation and handling of the app is flawless again.

Of course, if you want to read all of this in detail, I wrote it all down in the detailed test of the X1 Omni, where you can really read everything.

What still bothers me personally is that he won’t drive over carpets as long as he has the mops on. You have to remove it manually to vacuum the carpet. So if you only have hard floors, this is really good for you. People with a lot of carpet, on the other hand, have to lend a hand or maybe turn to the competition after all.

What I want and need to address briefly is now the missing water tank. Why did the manufacturer do this? I don’t know and I don’t quite understand it either. The predecessor had a built-in water tank in the Roby, which could not be removed because it was firmly anchored. Now you just leave it out, mhhhh.

This means that it is no longer filled with clean water, only the two rotating mops moistened at the bottom. As a result, I would recommend shorter intervals between the respective cleaning sequences when wiping, otherwise the mops will no longer be damp after a short time. So a small room – back to station for cleaning and humidifying and off to the next room.

Conclusion: Buy Ecovacs X1e Omni?

Basically, the X1e Omni offers exactly the same functions as the top model X1 Omni, with only one small difference. It no longer has an integrated water tank. AI VI obstacle detection is also on board, as is live video transmission.

What does the omission of the water tank mean for the price? This reduces it by €200, which may make it a little more attractive for some. But now you have to say that the X1 was available during Black Week for €999, so I think something needs to be done about the current price of €1,299.

I myself have had a similar complete package from another manufacturer at home for 3 weeks now and have to admit that such stations really offer great added value. I am extremely happy that I made the decision to do this.

What do you think of the new version? And what would such a complete package be worth to you?