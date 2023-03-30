Home Technology Ed-0: Zombie Uprising Coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in July – Ed-0: Zombie Uprising
It’s hard to come up with a fresh take on the zombie concept, but the upcoming Ed-0: Zombie Uprising seems to offer something we’ve rarely seen. This is a Japanese adventure set in the Edo period.

Here we’ll play classic Japanese archetypes (ninjas, samurai, and sumo wrestlers) in a world overrun by those pesky undead creatures. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising has rogue-like elements and “Everything is randomly generated every time you play” to make sure the game offers something new every time you feel like zombie action.

Combined with this really cool visual style, this seems like a game to keep an eye on. It’s already received mostly positive reviews in its early access release on Steam, and in a new trailer, it’s confirmed that Ed-0: Zombie Uprising is finally ready for a finished release – and that it’s also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Available on S/X.

Check it out below.

