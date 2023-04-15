Home » Ed Boon may be teasing Shaolin Monks remake – Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks
Ed Boon may be teasing Shaolin Monks remake – Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks

Ed Boon may be teasing Shaolin Monks remake – Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks

Ed Boon is known for constantly making fun of Mortal Kombat fans on Twitter. Whether it’s teasing Mileena’s reveal in the months and years after Mortal Kombat 11’s release, or a teaser about a new game, it’s best to take Boon’s post with a grain of salt.

The same goes for a recent poll he conducted, asking fans if there should be a remake or sequel to Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monk, the spin-off of the fighting game series that followed Liu Kang and Kong Lao.

Considering that Boon is asking fans if they want to see two very different options here, it’s unlikely that NetherRealm is working on either game right now. Still, it’s fun to speculate on where the fighting game franchise could go next.

We already know we’re getting Mortal Kombat 12, so hopefully there’s another announcement NetherRealm has been sitting down to surprise us with a proper surprise.

