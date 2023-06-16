Ed Boon: Mortal Kombat 1’s story mode ending “was just crazy!

Mortal Kombat 1 was unveiled at the Summer Game Fest live show, the day after we first played it, about 30 minutes, on PS5, to bring you our Mortal Kombat 1 is throwback to the 90s colors, But with today’s possibilities” > First impressions of Brutal Brawler. After that, we spoke with Edward Boon, franchise co-creator and creative director at Netherrealm Studios, who shares in the exclusive video interview below A lot about many aspects of the game:

“Yes, they’ll be making comments during the fight, some of which are references to their relationship with each other,” Boon said when asked if Kameo Fighters might be referring to their new connection to each other in the plot. “So some of the story elements have their little moments during the actual fight. But a lot of times, like when they first clash after a fight, they’ll have dialogue, and that also gives you a sense of their relationship.

“But once you go through the story, you really get it,” CCO added of the main single-player mode. “It’s the best way to fully understand these new relationships that they’re forming. You know, some of them, before, they might be enemies, and now they’re allies, or vice versa. So, what we did in previous games There are a lot of teams, and you’ll see recognition for them. If you’re a Mortal Kombat fan, you’ll love this story mode.”

Seeing how the previous entries in the series had a very long and deeply cinematic narrative filled with cinematic sequences, we asked about the length of MK1’s story mode this time around.

“Yes, exactly. It’s a long, very detailed story. The ending is just crazy!”, Boon laughs and puts it down.

Crazy, like the multiverse? Because you’re almost there, right?

You’re here to do a Marvel move – we kounter.

“Crazy, you’ll see (laughs). I wish I could tell you all the details!

What can you expect from Mortal Kombat 1’s story after the new universe created by Liu Kang? MK1 will be released on PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 19.