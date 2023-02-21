news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Most of you know Mortal Kombat, a bloody fighting series that’s been around since 1992 and featured video game icons like Scorpion, Sonya Blade, and Raiden. Back in 2005, Midway (this was before Warner bought the franchise and founded NetherRealm Studios) released a spin-off titled Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks, changing the confrontation to a co-op featuring Liu Kang and Kong Lao the beat.

Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks is surprisingly fun and well-made, and our Swedish branch gave it a positive review. Since then, fans have been hoping that it would eventually get a proper sequel or remake/remake, but so far nothing has happened.

Fortunately, there seems to be one very influential person who also wants to see a comeback, and that’s Ed Boon. He was the co-creator of All Mortal Kombat back in 1992 and remains the series’ director, most recently with Mortal Kombat 11.When a fan tweeted that he would like to see a Shaolin Monks revival, Boon replied“Shaolin Monks was fun. Wish we could make another one or a remake”.

He also revealed a really cool fact about the game:

https://twitter.com/noobde/status/1625680967980535809

Do you remember Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks, are you interested in revisiting the series?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here