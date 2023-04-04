The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is a nice phone: slim, with an iridescent frosted glass finish, generous but not excessive dimensions, reasonable weight. It has rounded edges on all four sides, a detail that may not appeal to everyone, but others will appreciate because it still reduces the apparent thickness of the edges around the 6.67” display with a 165Hz refresh rate.



The charger is full-bodied but very powerful

But perhaps most interesting isn’t the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform which offers 35% more CPU performance, 25% more GPU performance, and 40% more power efficiency than the previous generation. his predecessor. It’s not the 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0, the most advanced generation of RAM and storage, that increase the speed and efficiency of the device, nor the 256GB of storage space for photos, movies, songs, apps and games. The most interesting thing, we could say, is outside the phone: in fact, in the box there is a 125 Watt gallium nitride power supply, quite massive, but which in just 6 minutes recharges the phone enough to last until the end of the day . For a complete recharge, however, it takes 23 minutes. Thanks to the 4600 mAh battery and the more energy-efficient processor, Edge 40 Pro is able to run for over 30 hours on a single charge. It also supports 15W wireless charger (sold separately) and 5W reverse charging for headphones, accessories and other phones.



The rear photographic compartment with a 50 MP main sensor

Motorola’s new top smartphone features a high-resolution triple camera system to capture good quality images and videos, even without the collaborations with big names in photography that some competitors boast. The 50MP main camera features OIS and instant all-pixel focus for faster, more precise performance in any light condition. Edge 40 Pro also features a 50MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision and a 12MP 2x telephoto portrait camera.

For selfies there’s a 60MP camera with Snapdragon’s Cognitive Image Signal Processor that uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to divide scenes into different segments and optimize elements such as the sky, buildings, landscapes and tones of the skin independently for greater color accuracy and a more true-to-life photo. Video can be recorded in both 8K and 4K HDR10+ resolution.



The 60 MP front camera

Motorola introduces useful and interesting software features, such as Video Night Vision to capture brighter footage with more details in low light environments; Horizon Lock Stabilization which allows you to keep the shots stabilized and locked on the horizon even by rotating the smartphone up to 360° during action scenes; Video Auto Focus Tracking to keep the subject in focus even when it is moving; Video Portrait (bokeh) that blurs the background of videos using a new algorithm based on artificial intelligence. There is also the Dual Capture, for videos with simultaneous shooting from the front and rear camera.



Dolby Atmos compatible speakers

Edge 40 Pro is compatible with the Dolby Atmos audio standard and equipped with two large stereo speakers for immersive sound. With this model, Motorola also introduces Moto Spatial Sound, which makes the sound coming from the device’s speakers or headphones even more immersive and fills the space around the users: perfect for movies and games, but also great with music.

Edge 40 Pro is available in black (Interstellar Black) at a price of 999 euros, with a launch discount of 939.90 euros until April 16 on Amazon.it and in the Spazio Lenovo Flagship Store in Milan.