Emma Whitmore, Group Vice President EMEA di Edgio, tells us about the vision and market strategies of the company active in edge-enabled software solutions.

How is Edgio positioned today on the Italian and global market?

A recent report on the size of the global edge computing market suggests that the size of this industry is expected to reach $155.90 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 38.9%.

In this context of fervent growth we are recognized as a company with a strong global geographical footprint, boasting the second largest Content Delivery network on the planet, with over 300 PoPs located globally and 250 Tbs of capacity serving global customers, 77% concentrated in the American continents, 8% in EMEA and 15% in APAC.

Our goal is to act as a provider of edge-enabled software solutions, guaranteeing the integrated and secure use of digital products and services, with the desire to improve the digital experience of users who use a website, in a faster, simpler and more Safe.

Already over 20,000 digital leaders such as Amazon, Sony, Kate Spade, Microsoft, Sun TV, Verizon, Disney, TikTok and Twitter have decided to rely on us. And Italy, where we were already present as Limelight Networks, is part of our global expansion strategy, with which we aim to target media, high tech, software, gaming and retail companies for which the distribution of digital content and applications is critical in determining the success of their business.

What are the growth objectives for the medium term? What strategies will you adopt to accelerate growth in 2023?

Digital transformation is still an ongoing process and edge computing is increasingly becoming its hallmark. If before it was not yet well known, it is now a rapidly growing market, on which organizations should increasingly focus. With this in mind, our strategy is distinguished by a holistic approach that combines different products and services capable of satisfying the intrinsic needs of speed, security and geographical proximity of digital leaders.

Built to run faster, more securely, and smarter, Edgio is an edge-enabled platform where developers have direct access to scalable, multilayered enterprise-grade security, integrated tools for building, managing, and deploying of sites and applications, with sub-second speed-to-market and without having to combine more than a dozen point cloud services from hyperscale cloud and webCDN providers.

In Q3 2022, our sales pipeline grew 75% year-to-date, with much faster growth in our Applications business. Our unique ability to seamlessly integrate performance, security, and programmability into the edge has been recognized by some of the world‘s most respected technology companies. Furthermore, we are confident of achieving excellent results in the fourth quarter of 2022, also thanks to our security solutions.

What new products/strategies have marked your 2022?

In the second quarter of 2022, we completed the transformational acquisition of Edgecast. This acquisition diversified and doubled our revenue, strengthened our balance sheet, and continued our drive into the security space, significantly expanding our scale and product profile of edge-enabled solutions, both of which are key to improve profitability and accelerate growth.

Nonetheless, our evolution has also been a return to basic priorities: improve our core CDN business; expand our core business by building a strong customer base; and ultimately diversifying our capabilities, customers and revenue mix and providing strong leading-edge capabilities that include delivery solutions and a fully integrated Application Platform.

We succeeded by creating a “generational leap” of CDNs, building the type of reactive, flexible and configurable infrastructure that powers the modern web experience through predictive prefetching in the browser, which allows for sub-second performance by preloading content on the device of the user before he requests them; and creating an Application solution platform that powers the world‘s fastest websites and reduces the attack surface, all while driving down operational costs for customers.

Edge computing, the general public has little perception of this concept. How do you explain it and how do you interpret it?

Edge Computing presents itself as a natural evolution and integration of the cloud, a concept of centralized data processing and storage that we now take for granted in our lives. We can consider it as a response to the new expectations of end users, adhering to a simple logic: bring data as close as possible to where it is generated, a real revolution of proximity.

The idea was born when new technologies and services, such as the Internet of Things and e-commerce, need to reduce latency and ensure faster processing of data and applications in order to function at their best. Hence, edge computing is based on a distributed data center architecture, in which cloud IT servers are deployed at the outer edges of a network, hosted in edge data centers, bringing computational resources closer to end users and/or or to devices.

The principle is exactly the one underlying the Content Delivery Networks, a group of edge servers distributed in multiple geographic areas that speeds up the delivery of web content by bringing it closer to the users’ geographic locations through caching in strategic Points of Presence (PoP).

For over twenty years, CDNs have formed the basis that has allowed the Internet to grow exponentially, distributing online content rapidly and on a large scale for multiple sectors. Never like today, however, with business innovations, new rhythms and user lifestyles, CDNs are essential in managing connectivity and security in an increasingly interconnected world.

What is the competitive advantage offered by edge computing? What will happen in the next few years?

Computational ability is increasingly integrated into every aspect of our lives and needless to mention the explosive growth of IoT devices all around us. Edge computing, together with 5G, is nothing more than one of the conditions supporting this phenomenon, but also much more.

An edge infrastructure is an enabling factor for a technological leap in many fields, from manufacturing to retail, reducing latency and directly impacting digital services, customer experience and the company’s income statement itself.

By moving computational power to the edge, network performance and availability issues are reduced, allowing end users to interact at the highest level in an interconnected system; insights can be obtained very quickly, almost in real time, thanks to the implementation of AI/ML applications directly in the place where the data is collected; processing on site, can make it much easier to meet the regulatory and compliance requirements of different locations; and finally, cybersecurity itself, which constitutes one of the major challenges of the edge due to its “dispersion”, can force companies to be secure always, everywhere and in any case in all their IT ramifications.

Of course, the risk of edge-sprawl is real, since every business will have different ways to manage data at the edge, different ways to secure the edge, and different ways to integrate the edge. Nonetheless, organizations that can go beyond the single use case, thinking strategically at the edge, will gain an incomparable competitive advantage, completely revolutionizing their services and applications.