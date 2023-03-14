Microsoft Edge browser released the latest version of “Edge 111” yesterday (3/13). (Picture/review of Microsoft Edge official website)

Microsoft Edge browser, released the latest version update in 2023 yesterday (3/13), focusing on improving work productivity and privacy security through new AI tools. Edge browser users who upgrade to version “11.0.1661.41” will get 4 core new features, which Google Chrome currently does not have. The new features introduced in the toolbar include: Copilot, a new feature driven by AI that can help users write documents, as well as a sidebar optimized interface and a convenient operation experience that supports mouse gestures, etc.

one、Edge Copilot

Driven by AI tools, Copilot (using the blue Bing icon) has been newly added to the Edge toolbar this time, integrating the Bing chatbot driven by ChatGPT, so that Copilot has powerful functions and will help improve user productivity and efficiency.

For example. Provides intelligent suggestions and insights based on the context of the web page and the goals of the user. In addition, Copilot can also help users compose emails and provide faster web search, and it will automatically learn skills.

In the new version of Edge, the new AI tool “Copilot” icon is blue (see the red circle in the upper right corner of the picture), which can help users write emails and quickly search the web. (Pictured by Thurrott)

2. Enhanced sidebar

The new version of the sidebar adds an “auto-hide” function, allowing users to maximize the productivity and convenience of the sidebar without sacrificing valuable screen space. And the user will automatically hide when not in use, and will only reappear when the user needs it.

Improve the sidebar optimization interface and interactive operation. It allows users to hover the mouse over the Bing icon in the toolbar to display the function list of the sidebar.The ability to show the sidebar when hovering over the new Bing toolbar icon

3. Enhanced Security Mode Improvements

In the updated version of Edge browser, the built-in safe mode now supports WebAssembly on macOS x64 and Linux x64. More cross-platform (ARM64) support is expected in the future. You can learn more about safer browsing when using Microsoft Edge on the official website.

4. Clear IE mode data when the browser exits

Users can enable the “From Internet Explorer” mode in the settings menu to delete the browsing history every time Edge is closed. The operation path is: enter the setting menu (edge://settings/privacy), click the “Privacy” option, and in the “Search and Service Menu”, you can set the option to clear Internet Explorer data to the enabled state.

In addition, Microsoft has announced that the next Edge 112 version will add a new feature of “mouse gestures”.

