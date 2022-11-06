Shocking hearing, wireless enjoyment

EDIFIER started as a speaker product, and it is also the designated brand of speakers for many players. Recently, it has launched a new product “CX7” 2.1-channel multimedia theater small steel cannon speaker. The left and right channels of the CX7 speaker and the subwoofer are made of wood and are treated with veneer wood grain. , The texture is good and durable, the left and right channels respectively provide 12W continuous undistorted power, the single unit adopts a 1-inch silk dome tweeter with a 3.5-inch mid-range unit, and the subwoofer uses an 8-inch single unit, providing 45W Continuous undistorted power, there is also a small host, built-in two TI class D power amplifiers, so that the sound quality performance is high, the connection method is wired Line-In (RCA) and 3.5mm terminal input and USB connection (pen drive) With SD memory card, it can also be connected via Bluetooth. Bluetooth uses BT 5.0 chip, which makes the application more extensive. In addition, there are wireless remote controls in the accessories, including power switch, input source switching, volume, BASS adjustment, TREB adjustment and songs. Switching, the function is very complete and complete, let’s see the performance brought by the EDIFIER CX7 2.1 channel multimedia theater small steel cannon speaker!

EDIFIER CX7 2.1 Channel Multimedia Theater Small Steel Cannon Speaker Appearance and Accessories

▼The outer packaging indicates the brand, product model, color, weight and size





▼The inside is colored packaging, indicating product features, appearance and multi-language product descriptions





▼The product features diagram and product appearance are marked on the side





▼The I/O description marked above



▼Accessories: Traditional Chinese manual, wireless remote control, 3.5mm cable, RAC cable and three speaker cables



▼The remote control has power switch, input source switching, volume, BASS adjustment, TREB adjustment and song switching



▼ Left and right channel speakers, subwoofer and main unit



▼The subwoofer adopts an 8-inch single body, and the front is protected by an iron mesh



▼EDIFIER Logo



▼The surface is treated with wood grain veneer, and the texture is very good



▼There are four anti-vibration foot pads at the bottom, which can be more stable when placed



▼Side view, there is a reflection hole on the right side, providing stronger performance







▼The rear is the speaker cable connection





▼List of left and right channels, with mesh protection on the front



▼EDIFIER Logo



▼The appearance is also made of wood grain veneer, and there are four anti-shock foot pads at the bottom



▼Side list



▼The rear is the speaker cable connection





▼The host has a special shape and does not take up too much space



▼The middle is volume adjustment, using concentric knobs, the outer ring has indicator lights, the texture is very good, the outer ring is power, input switching, treble and bass adjustment, play/pause and song change





▼EDIFIER Logo



▼Top and bottom at a glance, there are cooling holes at the bottom, and four anti-vibration feet





▼Rear view, all I/O are designed in the rear



▼USB and SD memory card input



▼RCA input and AUX input



▼ Left and right channel speakers and subwoofer output, there is a power switch at the bottom



▼The power supply adopts 110~240V mains power



▼Audio input methods include Bluetooth, AUX, PC, USB and SD.











▼Volume adjustment can be displayed up to 50



▼The preset treble volume is 0, and the adjustment range is -8~+8







▼The default bass volume is 0, and the adjustment range is -12~+8







▼Mobile phone can be connected via Bluetooth



▼The connection adopts SBC audio codec



▼Enjoy the high-quality music feast directly



▼It is very suitable for watching movies, chasing dramas or listening to music







sound quality expression

In terms of sound quality, it benefits from the 1-inch silk dome tweeter with 3.5-inch midrange unit, as well as the built-in Class D amplifier blessing, the high frequency is delicate and detailed, and the penetration and permeability are good. The mid-frequency vocals are positioned accurately, the singing position is forward, the thickness and guttural depth are moderate, the singing is warm and slightly sweet, and the low-frequency performance is benefited from the independent 8-inch subwoofer, which has super strong thrust and full elasticity, and has a good deep dive and extension performance. , Bass has a surging feeling in the default state, if you strengthen the bass, it will be more shocking! The emotional interpretation of the lyrical songs is warm and touching, fast-paced songs and multi-instrumental songs can be easily retracted and played in their respective roles, there will be no confusion or confusion, and the overall sound field performance is moderate and large; CX7 should be used It is very suitable for listening to music, watching movies, chasing dramas or games. The sound field is clearly positioned, the sense of presence is also great, and various applications can be competent!

Summarize

EDIFIER CX7 2.1 channel multimedia theater small steel cannon speaker is really impressive, it can be used with a computer or in the living room as a small theater. There are many audio input methods, which can satisfy various applications. The amplifier has excellent performance, so that the sound quality performance of the three-band has its own characteristics, each performs its own duties, the volume output and thrust are sufficient, and the subwoofer shock is absolutely satisfactory. to the neighbors! The convenience is that there is a wireless remote control that can be used. You can easily adjust the settings, volume or input source while sitting on the sofa. You can enjoy a high-level music feast on the sofa. The appearance is low-key and textured. The wood grain veneer design is perfect for placing it next to the TV or on the computer desk. Looking for a powerful 2.1 channel speaker that can be connected wirelessly? The EDIFIER CX7 2.1 Channel Multimedia Theater Small Steel Cannon Speaker is a great pocket list.