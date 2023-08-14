EDIFIER W820NB Plus: The New Mid-Range Earmuff with LDAC Decoding and Hi-Res Certification

EDIFIER Introduces New W820NB Plus Wireless Noise-Canceling Earmuff Headphones with LDAC Decoding and Hi-Res Certification

EDIFIER, a leading audio equipment manufacturer, has recently unveiled its latest product, the W820NB Plus wireless noise-canceling earmuff headphones. Building on the success of their previous model, the WH950NB, the W820NB Plus offers attractive specifications and a competitive price, making it the ideal choice for mid-range consumers.

One of the standout features of the W820NB Plus is its support for LDAC transmission and ANC active noise reduction. This combination allows for a noise reduction depth of up to -43dB, ensuring a truly immersive listening experience. The headphones also feature a 40mm titanium-plated composite diaphragm, providing excellent sound quality.

In addition, the W820NB Plus comes equipped with built-in EQ settings and a game mode, offering an ultra-low latency experience of just 0.08 seconds. This makes it perfect for both gaming and general use. The headphones utilize a Bluetooth BT5.2 chip and support both LDAC and SBC transmission codes.

The design of the W820NB Plus is both stylish and practical. The earmuff design offers good physical noise blocking ability, while the AI DEEP-Neural Network deep noise reduction technology ensures clear call quality by eliminating background noise. The headphones also have a transparent mode for outdoor use, allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings.

Battery life is impressive, with the W820NB Plus offering up to 33 hours of playback time with ANC noise reduction turned on, and up to 49 hours with ANC turned off. The headphones have also obtained Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications, guaranteeing high-quality sound in both wired and wireless modes. Additionally, users can access detailed settings through the dedicated app.

Overall, the EDIFIER W820NB Plus wireless noise-canceling earmuff headphones offer a compelling package of features and specifications. With its LDAC decoding and Hi-Res double gold standard certification, it provides users with a superior listening experience. Combined with its attractive price point, the W820NB Plus is set to become the new go-to choice for mid-range consumers in search of high-quality wireless earmuffs.

