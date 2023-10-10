Edit video: Adjust volume | TechSmith

How to change the volume in a video and adjust the audio level

Have you ever watched a video in which the background music drowned out the spoken comments or dialogue? Choosing the right volume for each audio track is an art in video production – but this art can be learned. Learn how to make the audio in a video louder or quieter and adjust the volume so that all audio tracks sound good together and are adjusted correctly.

Why does the volume need to be adjusted in a video?

Just as a video production usually does not require video editing, the audio track of a video also needs audio editing. A central aspect here is the control of the volume. Especially if there are several audio tracks – comments and dialogues, background music, noises and audio effects – these must be well coordinated and the volumes of the individual tracks must match each other perfectly.

Even if visual elements in videos and films seem to be in the foreground, it is the sound that has a decisive influence on the experience of what is being seen. That’s why professional film productions have a whole team of sound specialists – from the composer to the sound technician and sound engineer for recording and editing to the foley artist for special audio effects. How we perceive images depends very much on what sound or music we listen to. What’s more, if the audio isn’t right, it’s too loud, too quiet or has poor quality, it can be extremely annoying and even cause viewers to simply switch off.

By the way, you lay the best foundation for your audio when you record it. We have put together the best practical tips for audio recording for you here.

This ensures good audio quality and the right volume

1. Sort audio tracks on the timeline

To edit your video in a video editor like Camtasia, you’ll need some organization and a plan. Start by placing your media on the timeline. Most of the time you will have several video files and audio files, e.g. B. Background music, sound effects and dialogues. Place similar media such as audio, video, animations, titles, etc. side by side or on top of each other in the individual tracks. This will make it easier for you to keep track of things. Clutter on the timeline makes editing more difficult and can waste unnecessary time.

2. Separate audio and video

Did you record audio and video together or did you not record your audio separately? For example, if the recording is recorded via an external microphone, you must first separate the video and audio. With a separate audio file, you can edit the audio accordingly, adjust the volume level up or down, or fade in/fade out. In Camtasia, to separate video and audio, right-click your video track in the timeline. Then select “Separate video and audio” in the context menu. Your audio track will automatically be saved to a new track.

3. Add high quality sound effects and background music

You have an audio track for your dialogues or comments. Are you still missing the right accompanying sounds? Make sure your background music and sound effects are of good quality. Choose music that goes well with the video content. Also pay attention to copyright. Read more about the right background music and where you can find music clips that you can easily download for your video projects.

4. Adjust audio levels and volume

Once you’ve put all the tracks together, it’s time to mix. The audio tracks must be balanced and should have smooth transitions, just like the video material. This means some audio clips need to be quieter, especially if your speakers have soft voices.

In video editors such as Camtasia, the audio track is displayed as a waveform that can be adjusted by clicking. The wave’s deflection indicates the volume level of an audio track and can be moved up or down to adjust. If voices are drowned out and background music dominates, you’ll need to adjust individual clips accordingly.

To make volume editing easier, you can first zoom in on the audio track by dragging the frame up or increasing the zoom. Then click on the waveform and drag it up or down with the mouse to increase or decrease the volume.

Alternatively, use the settings in Properties to customize your audio. Highlight the audio track whose volume you want to edit and change the level in the Properties window.

Tipp 1:

A good trick is to first listen to the audio material with headphones and with your eyes closed and mark the parts that need to be adjusted.

Tipp 2:

Background music should always become slightly quieter when the spoken commentary begins. However, the music should not be turned down completely to avoid harsh transitions.

5. Selective volume adjustment with audio points

If you want to adjust the audio of a recording in selected sections, you can use audio points or so-called key frames. Selective adjustment of the volume is necessary, for example, to slowly make the background music quieter before a spoken comment begins. This is easy to do in video programs like Camtasia: First, select the audio track you want to change. To make it easier to select the audio section, increase the zoom. Now double-click on the positions on the timeline where you want the transition to start and end. Alternatively, right-click to open the context menu and select “Add audio point”. Now drag the second audio point down. A smooth transition is inserted. This means the audience can understand the speakers well, but the music can still be heard in the background.

In a second step, you can insert audio points where you want the audio to become louder again.

Tipp 1:

A key frame can be used not only for audio transitions, but also for video clips, animations, and other video elements. Key framing is an important tool for optimizing the video experience for viewers.

Tipp 2:

Camtasia has ready-made audio effects that you can easily drag onto the timeline, such as: B. Fade out and fade in.

