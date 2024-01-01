Editing a PDF is very simple, here’s how to do it

How to edit a pdf

A pdf (Portable Document Format) is a file format that allows you to view a document independently of software, device and operating system. These files maintain the original formatting of the document and are therefore used mostly for the distribution of digital documents.

Their limitation is that they cannot be modified, but, nevertheless, it is possible to do so using other programs. The systems for making them editable are different and also free or without the need to download software onto your PC or mobile device. These means allow you to return a modified version of the original file, allowing you to remedy errors in the PDF version of the document. The tool to edit the file is used based on the convenience, budget or device used by the user. Here are some examples on how to edit a file saved in PDF version.

Edit a PDF directly from your browser

To reduce steps, IlovePdf it also includes editing the PDF directly in the browser and for free. Just choose the “Edit Pdf” option, upload the document and a screen will appear on the site. However, it is not possible to apply font changes to documents, so the best option is to convert the file to Word version.

Another good free online tool is Pdf Candy, which has several features for editing files. Using the platform is simple and intuitive, just go to www.pdfcandy.com/it/ and select the “Edit Pdf” function from the “Pdf Tools” section. Click on “Add file” to select the PDF file to edit from your PC or mobile device. The files, as on the IlovePdf site, can also be dragged into the browser window.

After completing the upload of the file, a thumbnail of the PDF will appear which will allow you to edit the document thanks to numerous options such as “Add text” or “Resize pages”. You can also rotate pages 90, 180 and 270 degrees. You can also delete one or more pages from the PDF or divide them into several separate files. Once you have made the necessary changes, simply click on “Apply changes” to save the PDF on your device. Then choose the file name and location where you want to save the file.

Edit a PDF with online conversion

If you don’t want to download anything to your PC or other device, one of the most valid programs for editing PDFs is IlovePdf. It is obviously also available for smartphones and tablets by reaching the internet page on the browser.

This site offers a number of tools for editing, converting and compressing PDF files. Furthermore, it allows you to combine, split, compress, convert and protect PDF files easily and efficiently. Furthermore, it also offers functions to extract pages from a PDF, rotate pages, convert images to PDF and vice versa, and much more.

To use the program, simply go to the site and choose from the many options, including: “Convert PDF”, “Join PDF”, “Split PDF”, the one that indicates “Pdf to Word”. Once you click on the text, a screen will appear saying “Select Pdf File”. Upload the file from your device and click “Convert to Word”. Then the file must be downloaded and saved on the device. Once modified, if you want, you can convert it back to PDF using the same program or directly from Word.

Edit a PDF with Word and Adobe programs

Not all Word users know that it is possible to edit a PDF using this application. This function is Available only in Office versions starting with the 2013 version. For those who have more recent versions, it is possible to start Word, click on the “File” menu and select the open item, which allows you to import the PDF to edit. Once the document has been imported, you must modify it as you do with any doc/docx version file.

Like these versions, the file can be saved as a pdf from the “File” menu, selecting the export option and choosing “Create PDF Document”. Otherwise you can save as doc/docx by selecting “Save as” from the “File” menu. However, the file may not preserve the original formatting, but you can still get good results.

Who has LibreOffice, a free version very similar to Word, can edit PDF files for free without connecting to the browser by simply using the application. This program is compatible with Windows, MacOs and Linux. Once the software is open, you need to select the PDF document you want to edit. Then the Draw application will open, which is the LibreOffice editor for viewing printable documents and PDFs. To modify the content you can use the buttons on the toolbar. Once the changes have been completed, the file can be saved by selecting “File” at the top and clicking on “Export to PDF format” or by saving it in odt version.

For those who use Adobe Acrobat, the program that allows you to view PDFs, you need to open the PDF on the app and select the “Edit PDF” option from the main menu. With this tool you can change text, images, shapes and more. To edit text, just select it or add new text. Same thing for images. There are many formatting tools to customize text, such as font, size and style. Then the file must be saved by clicking on “Save” or by exporting it.