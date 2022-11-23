The event organized in Rome by Talent Garden dedicated to one of the most crucial and complex challenges that awaits individuals, schools and universities, companies and governments to face the future is inspired by the Conference on the Future of Europe: the urgent need to rethink the training offer focusing on digital skills.

Among the guests of the conference Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Multilingualism and Youth; Giuseppe Conte, leader of the 5 Star Movement; Giulio Centemero, deputy and representative of the League; Anna Ascani, Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies and exponent of the PD.

There will also be space for prestigious national and international guests such as Ganesh Yoganathan, CIO Modul University, John King, Higher Education & Sales Director VictoryXR and Vincenzo di Nicola, responsible for digital transformation and technological innovation at INPS.