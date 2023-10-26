Home » EduTech Challenges – What impact will AI have on education and training?
Technology

EduTech Challenges – What impact will AI have on education and training?

by admin
EduTech Challenges – What impact will AI have on education and training?

Live from Rome, the second edition of the event organized by Talent Garden which brings together CEOs, HR managers, startups, academics, managers and representatives of European institutions and the Italian government (including ministers Valditara and Urso). Together they debate the role of artificial intelligence in acquiring new skills and training talent. How will the world of training change in the era of ChatGpt and generative artificial intelligence? Which AI model is best suited for a particular company? How will it be possible to quickly and effectively transfer digital skills involving the use of AI to employees in large organizations? And in all this, what will happen to man – in particular teachers and trainers? What will be his role in a future where we will be tempted to ask a machine any question? How will AI make us more productive and impact the economy of Italy and Europe? Among the guests of the conference Nick Clegg, President of Global Affair at Meta, the director and co-founder of the Center for AI Safety – as well as supervisor of xAI (Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence) – Dan Hendrycks.

