Effortlessly Memorize and Change Backgrounds in Pictures with the Free ‘Online Cutout Tool’

Facebook groups have become a popular platform for people seeking help with various tasks, including memorizing pictures. However, thanks to technological advancements, there is now a simple and efficient solution that eliminates the need for professional software. Enter the “Online Cutout Tool,” a free browser extension that allows users to easily remove memorization and change backgrounds with just one click.

Supported by both Chrome and Edge, the “Online Cutout Tool” must be installed from the respective stores to access its functionalities. Once installed, the extension will be hidden by default and can be manually opened by clicking on the puzzle icon in the browser’s toolbar.

When opened, the extension provides two options for memorization: character cutout and object cutout. Users can choose according to the type of picture they want to memorize. After selecting the picture, the tool automatically starts the memorization process and produces the result within seconds. If satisfied, users can download the picture with the removed background by clicking the download icon below the image.

The “Online Cutout Tool” also offers the option to adjust the picture size using various ratios such as 1:1, 3:2, 2:3, 4:3, 3:4, 16:9, and 9:16. Users can move the picture to their desired position after selecting the ratio. Detailed adjustments can be made by clicking on “Cutout Optimization,” although the automatic background removal effect is generally impressive.

In addition to removing backgrounds, the extension provides three background options: “Picture Background,” “Solid Color Background,” and “AI Change Background.” In the picture background section, users can upload their own background image or choose from a range of high-quality backgrounds available. The backgrounds can be instantly applied and downloaded if desired. There is also a selection of solid color backgrounds to choose from.

The AI background change feature allows users to apply prompt words or enter specific image descriptions to generate background options. However, it should be noted that the AI background change may result in slight white lines around the edges of the subject, which can be noticeable and appear somewhat abrupt. To avoid this, users can opt for the image background or solid color background options instead.

Overall, the “Online Cutout Tool” performs admirably in both its memorization and background changing functions, making it a recommended tool for those in need. Whether you’re a social media enthusiast looking to enhance your images or a professional needing to manipulate visuals, this tool offers a convenient and user-friendly solution.

