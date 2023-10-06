Home » Effortlessly Memorize and Change Backgrounds in Pictures with the Free ‘Online Cutout Tool’
Technology

Effortlessly Memorize and Change Backgrounds in Pictures with the Free ‘Online Cutout Tool’

by admin
Effortlessly Memorize and Change Backgrounds in Pictures with the Free ‘Online Cutout Tool’

Facebook groups have become a popular platform for people seeking help with various tasks, including memorizing pictures. However, thanks to technological advancements, there is now a simple and efficient solution that eliminates the need for professional software. Enter the “Online Cutout Tool,” a free browser extension that allows users to easily remove memorization and change backgrounds with just one click.

Supported by both Chrome and Edge, the “Online Cutout Tool” must be installed from the respective stores to access its functionalities. Once installed, the extension will be hidden by default and can be manually opened by clicking on the puzzle icon in the browser’s toolbar.

When opened, the extension provides two options for memorization: character cutout and object cutout. Users can choose according to the type of picture they want to memorize. After selecting the picture, the tool automatically starts the memorization process and produces the result within seconds. If satisfied, users can download the picture with the removed background by clicking the download icon below the image.

The “Online Cutout Tool” also offers the option to adjust the picture size using various ratios such as 1:1, 3:2, 2:3, 4:3, 3:4, 16:9, and 9:16. Users can move the picture to their desired position after selecting the ratio. Detailed adjustments can be made by clicking on “Cutout Optimization,” although the automatic background removal effect is generally impressive.

In addition to removing backgrounds, the extension provides three background options: “Picture Background,” “Solid Color Background,” and “AI Change Background.” In the picture background section, users can upload their own background image or choose from a range of high-quality backgrounds available. The backgrounds can be instantly applied and downloaded if desired. There is also a selection of solid color backgrounds to choose from.

See also  history and meaning of Notorious B's great dream....

The AI background change feature allows users to apply prompt words or enter specific image descriptions to generate background options. However, it should be noted that the AI background change may result in slight white lines around the edges of the subject, which can be noticeable and appear somewhat abrupt. To avoid this, users can opt for the image background or solid color background options instead.

Overall, the “Online Cutout Tool” performs admirably in both its memorization and background changing functions, making it a recommended tool for those in need. Whether you’re a social media enthusiast looking to enhance your images or a professional needing to manipulate visuals, this tool offers a convenient and user-friendly solution.

You may also like

Why Sarah has sex with a chatbot –...

Samsung Introduces the New Galaxy SmartTag 2, Competing...

Artificial intelligence that “fixes” the software

Introducing ‘WILD SEX: WET GIRLS’: A Steam Game...

The AI-Grift Shift and the Content Creator Brain

WhatsApp’s Latest Update Introduces the “Side by Side”...

Dallara creates a park designed and built together...

NZXT Expands Product Line with SWITCHMIX Sound Card...

Why conflicts are an (often unwanted) core task...

DuckDuckGo’s Attempt to Replace Google as Apple’s Default...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy