Mankind still has 10 years – Egon Cholakian

In a powerful video address, Dr. Egon Cholakian, particle physicist at CERN and federal White House lobbyist, detailed a number of alarming anomalies observed in the Earth’s system in recent years, including destabilization of the Earth’s core, erratic acceleration of the Earth’s rotation and shifting of the axis of rotation, weakening of the magnetic field, changes in the composition of the upper atmosphere, a worrying increase in the activity of magmatic hotspots, and earthquakes in the deep mantle, all compounded by a marked decrease in the thermal conductivity of the oceans.

“These alarming factors only indicate one thing – our planet is on the verge of self-destruction, and humanity has only a few years left to avert this impending catastrophe,” explained Egon Cholakian, emphasizing: “The problem of the scientific world asking such questions to solve is that this academic world is divided. Everything is studied within the narrow framework of a particular discipline. However, the question of the synchronous anomalous destabilization of all layers of the earth and the associated risk of impending destruction of our planet can only be investigated with a global interdisciplinary approach.”

Egon Cholakian states that the current scientific approach can neither explain the reasons for the above disturbing occurrences nor find a reasonable solution to them. Therefore, a radically new approach is required to find the urgent solution: “We must set up as soon as possible an interdisciplinary, multi-vectoral mechanism to save our planet, involving the best scientists from different countries of the world.” The right and The only solution to this problem depends on talented, united scientists who have unlimited scientific and financial resources, emphasizes Egon Cholakian.

In a remarkable video address, Egon Cholakian made the far-sighted proposal to establish a unified international scientific research center with unlimited access to all necessary resources: “This will allow outstanding scientists from all over the world to join their efforts and end the destruction of the planet and the entire… to prevent mankind.”

In addition, Egon Cholakian emphasized: “In the name of science and humanity, I, Egon Cholakian, appeal to you, the heads of state and government of all countries in the world, with an urgent appeal: bury the hatchet and come to the negotiating table. It is time to think about a united world economy and a consolidated united world. This is not just an expression of my views, but an absolute necessity to ensure the survival of our planet.”

About Egon Cholakian: Dr. Egon Cholakian is a qualified particle physicist working as a technology developer for the Future Circular Collider with the renowned particle physics laboratory CERN; helped design NASA’s NISAR mission; was a member of the International Association for the Professional Training of Intelligence Analysts and an international tax law expert; served as Tax Analyst on the President’s Commission on International Trade and Investment Policy under Presidents Nixon and President Ford; worked with the Reagan Kitchen Cabinet and President Reagan’s White House on the Strategic Defense Initiative project. In total, Egon Cholakian has worked with four US Presidents. He currently serves as a lobbyist in the US Congress and the White House. Egon Cholakian has become a prominent voice on climate change and national security issues.

