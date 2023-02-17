Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal will release five new games by 2028, Embracer CEO Lars Wingford confirmed.

During its quarterly earnings briefing, Embracer Group said it considered the titles to be AAA titles. To be considered a triple-A game, Embracer believes that a project needs more than 100 full-time developers, a large marketing budget, and expected sales of more than 2 million units.

We haven’t been told what those games will be, but we already know Crystal Dynamics is working on another Tomb Raider game, and it’s also supporting the development of the Perfect Dark reboot. These could be one of five games Embracer is referring to.

Embracer picked up some interesting IP in its acquisition of many of Square Enix’s western studios, so we might see a reboot of at least one of them, too. Although 2028 may seem far away, it’s still encouraging to know that there are many projects planned for the future.

Thanks, VGC.