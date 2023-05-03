Home » Einhell cordless handheld vacuum cleaner TE-HV 18/06 Li
Einhell cordless handheld vacuum cleaner TE-HV 18/06 Li

by admin
Einhell cordless handheld vacuum cleaner TE-HV 18/06 Li

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are five cordless handheld vacuum cleaners with matching battery packs from Einhell to be tested.

What awaits you?

The Einhell cordless handheld vacuum cleaner TE-HV 18/06 Li-Solo is a compact and lightweight helper that is always ready to hand to remove annoying dirt and crumbs. The handy power pack is part of the powerful Einhell Power X-Change family, in which batteries, chargers and system devices can be flexibly combined with one another. The hand-held vacuum cleaner cleans any surface in a flash with its three nozzles supplied.

The system battery Power-X-Change 18V is suitable for all devices in the Power-X-Change family from Einhell and offers a battery capacity of 4.0 Ah. It is equipped with Einhell’s active battery management system, temperature and voltage are constantly monitored and controlled.

Summary:

  • 5x Einhell TE-HV 18/06 Solo, hand vacuum cleaner
  • 5x Einhell Power-X-Change starter kit 18V 4Ah, charger
  • Closing date: 05/10/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and cross your fingers!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
