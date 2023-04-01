At first glance, the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo is a real all-rounder. It does without an annoying cable and comes with lots of attachments for a wide variety of situations. But how does the cordless stick vacuum cleaner perform in practice? We tested it in everyday life for several days.

Design & scope of delivery

The large box is pleasantly light. The main unit only weighs around 1 kg and the attachments don’t weigh much either. Supplied with an extension tube, a motorized brush, a flexible crevice nozzle, a crevice/brush nozzle and a wall bracket. There are also two screws and suitable dowels for mounting the wall bracket.

The battery and charging station are not included in the scope of delivery. Both must be purchased separately. Batteries are available with a capacity between 1.5 and 6 Ah. The higher the capacity, the longer the runtime. You can of course find the appropriate batteries and chargers at ALTERNATE.

The vacuum cleaner is part of Einhell’s “Power X-Change battery system”. Means that the batteries can also be used with a variety of other tools. For example, with cordless lawn mowers or cordless hedge trimmers. You can find more information and a list of all compatible devices on the manufacturer’s website.

The Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo mostly uses a color combination of red and black. There are still a few transparent elements. For example, with the dust container and the motorized brush, so that you can always keep an eye on the fill level and condition of the components. The brush attachment also has four small LEDs. This means that the cordless stick vacuum cleaner can also be used in places where there is little or no light.

Ergonomics and versatility

To be able to use the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo, all you have to do is clip the battery into the back of the main unit. Because the vacuum cleaner is still lightweight, even with the battery connected, you can easily take it with you anywhere. Do you not only want to vacuum inside the apartment, but also clean the interior of the car? No problem! Thanks to the handy design of the vacuum cleaner, there are almost no limits in everyday life.

Depending on the application, different attachments are available. For example, if you just want to vacuum up a little dirt from the floor because the cats have been up to mischief again, the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo can theoretically also be used as a hand-held vacuum cleaner without an additional attachment. If required, the attachments can be connected to the main unit using a plug-in system.

The combination of an extension tube and a motorized brush with an axle joint transforms the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo into a classic upright vacuum cleaner that can be used to vacuum the entire home. Joints and corners are best cleaned with the two crevice nozzles. The flexible nozzle attachment is ideal for reaching particularly narrow and angled places, for example behind a cupboard. As far as its areas of application are concerned, the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo is actually a real all-rounder.

Incidentally, the vacuum cleaner has a triple filter system. After a pre-filter there is an exchangeable and washable pleated filter and a motor filter. An integrated cyclone separator ensures clean exhaust air.

Our everyday experiences

Enough theory, let’s get down to practice. We tested the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo over several days in everyday situations. He had to prove himself in a household with three (long-haired) cats and several carpets – not an easy task. It was also used outside of our own four walls.

Compared to a typical corded vacuum cleaner, which is probably used in many households, the cordless upright vacuum cleaner from Einhell is audibly louder, which is primarily due to the compact design. In boost mode, it then goes one better. All in all, the volume is still within an acceptable range.

The suction power is good. Laminate floors and tiles are left clean, regardless of whether you have to vacuum up coarse dirt or fine dust. It rolls gently over the ground with its rubberized wheels. The vacuum cleaner also masters flat carpets without any problems. With high-pile carpets, however, even the Boost mode reaches its limits. Some dirt remains in the long fibers. You should take extra time to clean the high-pile carpets as thoroughly as possible.

The Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo has small problems with long animal hair. Not because he can’t suck them up, but because they easily get caught in the motorized brush and thus reduce suction power over time. So pet owners have no choice but to regularly remove the hair from the brush. Fortunately, the brush is quickly removed and cleaned.

In addition, in our opinion, the on/off switch is placed a little unhappily. In our test, it happened again and again that we accidentally switched off the vacuum cleaner. However, this will probably change after a certain period of getting used to it.

From the outside it is easy to check the condition of the brush or how full the dust container is. This can be opened with a switch and easily emptied. Bags are not required. The dust container has a volume of 0.6 liters. How long it takes to fill the container completely depends on the size of the apartment and the dirt present.

No general statement can be made about the battery life either. As already described above, the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo can be operated with many different battery sizes. According to the manufacturer, the runtime ranges from 19 to a maximum of 80 minutes. Up to 35 minutes are possible in boost mode. If you have several batteries, you can also change them in the meantime to increase the runtime even further.

Conclusion

Overall, the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo makes a good impression. The vacuum cleaner is nice and light, can be operated intuitively, offers a wide range of possible uses and good suction power on smooth surfaces and flat carpets. If you own other Einhell devices, you have even more versatility with the Power X-Change battery system.

However, the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo has to put up with a few points of criticism. The vacuum cleaner could do with a little more power for high-pile carpets. Long animal hair quickly gets caught in the rotating brush and it is not the quietest representative either.

PRO CONTRA Inexpensive Comparatively loud Light Problems with high-pile carpets Versatile Pet hair gets caught in the motorized brush Good suction power on smooth surfaces Bagless design Practical LEDs Power X-Change Akkusystem

Measured against the comparatively low purchase price of around 115 euros, the Einhell TE-SV 18 Li-Solo offers you a really convincing overall package. In most everyday situations, the vacuum cleaner performs well. Another plus is the inexpensive replacement parts. This results in a very good price-performance ratio.

A notice: We received the product from the manufacturer for a test report. However, this has no impact on our reporting.