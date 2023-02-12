Home Technology Einstein telescope, Italy relies on Giorgio Parisi for the choice of Sardinia: the instrument will have to listen to cosmic catastrophes
Einstein telescope, Italy relies on Giorgio Parisi for the choice of Sardinia: the instrument will have to listen to cosmic catastrophes

Einstein telescope, Italy relies on Giorgio Parisi for the choice of Sardinia: the instrument will have to listen to cosmic catastrophes

The government has taken another step to support the candidacy of Italy, and above all of Sardinia, to host one of the most advanced and powerful scientific instruments of the new generation of astrophysical studies. The minister Anna Maria Bernini signed the decree establishing the Technical-Scientific Committee for Italy’s candidacy for the Einstein Telescope which will be led by the Nobel Prize in Physics George Parisi.

