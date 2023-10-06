EK Water Blocks Unveils PS5-Specific Water Cooling System: Enhancing Performance and Cooling Efficiency

News Article:

EK Water Blocks Launches PS5-Specific Water Cooling System, Priced at $449

EK Water Blocks (EKWB), known for its innovative water cooling systems, has recently released and started pre-selling a PS5-specific water cooling system. The “EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock for PS5” is now available for pre-order on the company’s official website, with an expected launch at the end of October. Priced at $449 (approximately HK$3,500), the cooling system aims to enhance the gaming experience for PS5 users.

It is important to note that implementing this water cooling system requires complete disassembly of the PS5 console. This process can lead to loss of product maintenance and certain risks. Users should consider these factors before considering the purchase.

The EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock provides comprehensive coverage of the PS5 PCB, effectively cooling all key components with dedicated water cooling blocks on both the front and back sides of the PCB. This innovative design allows for optimal cooling of the PS5’s SoC, voltage module, GDDR6 RAM, and NAND flash memory chips. The water cooling block itself is constructed with nickel-plated copper, ensuring effective heat dissipation.

The cooling block is connected to the water cooling system’s circulation through two G1/4 interfaces. With an internal volume of 120ml, it significantly reduces the temperature of the PS5, thereby extending the lifespan of the console’s components and reducing operational noise levels. However, it should be noted that after modifying the PS5 with this water cooling system, the console will require two 8-pin PCIe connections for power. Additionally, it is recommended to install the modified PS5 in an mATX computer case. These additional modifications can incur higher costs than the base console itself.

The EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock for PS5 showcases EKWB’s commitment to delivering high-quality water cooling solutions for gaming enthusiasts. By offering a customized water cooling system for the PS5, the company caters to the growing demand for advanced cooling systems among console users who desire enhanced performance and durability.

With the release of this water cooling system, EKWB aims to empower PS5 gamers to optimize their gaming experience by reducing heat and noise levels. While the product presents advanced cooling capabilities, consumers are advised to carefully consider the required modifications and potential risks before making a purchase.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

