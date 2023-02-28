Home Technology Elden Ring DLC ​​revealed
Elden Ring recently celebrated its first anniversary, and while fans may have been initially disappointed by the lack of any DLC announcements during the festivities, FromSoftware let us know the game does have an expansion a few days later.

In a random tweet this morning, Elden Ring’s official Twitter page confirmed that we will indeed have an expansion to the game, which is in development and is called Shadow of the Erdtree.

The tweet was also accompanied by an image that appeared to show Defiler in a wheat field, surrounded by ghosts, walking towards a giant twisted tree. Whether or not this is the Erdtree we burned in the base game has yet to be revealed, but fans are already in overdrive, trying to figure out all the implications behind the title and what we could get our hands on.

Sadly, at the time of writing, Shadow of the Erdtree doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s nice to know what we’ve assumed for so long, and to see that FromSoftware is actively developing Elden Ring’s DLC.

Are you excited about Shadow of the Erde?

