The future looks bright for Elden Ring, which has now sold over 1 million copies in Japan and over 12 million worldwide.

In a recent announcement from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, the numbers were revealed alongside a renewed commitment to the franchise and continued intellectual property-based future. “Please look forward to more Elden Ring as IP (character and other intellectual property), hopefully expanding beyond gaming,” the announcement said.

This follows an announcement in September that an official manga and board game will be produced as part of the Elden Ring series. FromSoftware President and CEO Hayao Miyazaki said: “It’s amazing to see how many people have been playing Elf Ring.

In addition, Yasuo Miyagawa, President and CEO of Bandai Namco, said: “We will continue to work hard to expand the brand beyond the games themselves and into everyone’s daily life. We will continue to create fun and fulfillment through entertainment, This way we can get closer to our fans around the world.

