While many gamers have been hyping FromSoftware’s difficult RPG since the initial release of Demon’s Souls, it seems like the acclaimed studio is finally breaking into the mainstream fully with the launch of Elden Ring.

With sales blowing Dark Souls, Kanjiro, and the first few records of Bloodborne out of the water, critics marked the game as a generation, and many like Elden Ring are nothing It’s a secret. With 2022 officially closing, though, some of the fine folks at ResetEra have shown just how grateful the community is for the game.

According to a list compiling all the Game of the Year awards for 2022, Elden Ring has garnered 324 awards so far, which would make it the most GOTY wins of any game since they started handing out trophies.

That beats The Last of Us: Part 2, which set a record with 322 awards in 2020, a feat that many consider unmatched. However, Eldon Ring has proven time and again, if ever, to be the standout game of 2022.