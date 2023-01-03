Home Technology Elden Ring may have won the most Game of the Year awards ever
Technology

Elden Ring may have won the most Game of the Year awards ever

by admin
Elden Ring may have won the most Game of the Year awards ever

While many gamers have been hyping FromSoftware’s difficult RPG since the initial release of Demon’s Souls, it seems like the acclaimed studio is finally breaking into the mainstream fully with the launch of Elden Ring.

With sales blowing Dark Souls, Kanjiro, and the first few records of Bloodborne out of the water, critics marked the game as a generation, and many like Elden Ring are nothing It’s a secret. With 2022 officially closing, though, some of the fine folks at ResetEra have shown just how grateful the community is for the game.

According to a list compiling all the Game of the Year awards for 2022, Elden Ring has garnered 324 awards so far, which would make it the most GOTY wins of any game since they started handing out trophies.

That beats The Last of Us: Part 2, which set a record with 322 awards in 2020, a feat that many consider unmatched. However, Eldon Ring has proven time and again, if ever, to be the standout game of 2022.

See also  Panerai and U.S. Navy SEALs Launch Submersible Collection | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

13th Generation Intel Core Laptop Processors HX 55W...

Dell’s Concept Nyx game controller replaces the D-pad...

ASUS ROG laptop features Nebula display and enhanced...

NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards...

ASUS ROG laptop features Nebula display and enhanced...

Intel’s 13th generation Core laptop processor will have...

AMD RX 7900 series public version graphics card...

MSI MPG INFINITE X2 13F high-performance host leads...

Faster and more powerful 13th generation Intel Core...

Dell unveils a 6K monitor with an IPS...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy