Elden Ring: Shadow of the Elden tree may not be coming anytime soon

According to FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa, we may not see the highly anticipated expansion to Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, as we thought.

As Kadokawa’s financial results read, it appears that the only game coming from FromSoftware next year is Armored Core VI: Rubicon’s Fire.In the report, Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree is listed, but it’s in“Medium and long-term direction”.

Kadokawa seems to want to maximize Elden Ring’s profits by extending the life of the IP. That means we may not see expansion until this time next year at the earliest.

At least FromSoftware fans will get a new game this year, as Armor Core VI launches this August. Still, for those looking to see what Shadow of the Erdtree is all about, the wait might be excruciating.

