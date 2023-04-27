Home » Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been in development for over a year
A new post on a FromSoftware worker’s LinkedIn profile confirms that the Shadow of Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring has been in the works since at least April 2022, meaning it’s been in development for over a year.

FromSoftware seems to be hoping to capitalize on the massive success of Elden Ring as soon as possible, since that means it’s starting expansion work a few months after the base game launches.

This shows that some pretty big work has been done on Shadow of the Erdtree, and hopefully it means we’ll see an earlier release date than we originally predicted. Of course, FromSoftware’s priority right now is Armor Core VI, but shortly after that game’s release, we’re expected to get Shadow of the Erdtree before its 2023 release.

Are you getting hyped for Shadow of the Erde tree?

