Elden Ring's toughest boss just got a whole lot easier in new patch

Elden Ring's toughest boss just got a whole lot easier in new patch

Malenia is the toughest boss in Between the Lands. Although she’s optional, she kills more players than any other enemy in the game, and has some of the most devastating attacks of any FromSoftware game. However, in patch 1.09, there now appears to be an easy way to knock her down.

As Reddit user jdyhrberg indicated, both stages of Malenia can now be taken out in about a minute if you use Mogot’s Cursed Sword. Using the special attack Cursed Blood Slice, you can stagger Marenia and break her stance after three swings. Take the fatal blow and watch her life melt away from the blood loss caused by the sword.

You need more than Mogot’s Cursed Sword to take down Malenia so easily. In terms of stats, Dexterity and Arcane should be your main focus, followed by Mind and Stamina, so you can send cursed blood slices. You’ll also need some blood boil aroma to help with the extra damage.

https://youtu.be/4NubNZWwHl4

Will you try this version?

