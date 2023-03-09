health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-03-09 15:22 Game Corner Peck Chicken

Picture/Intercept from Twitter @TsuboiKlein

For those who followed the first wave of “Eirden’s Ring”, they must be familiar with the legendary player “Let Me Solo Her”. It recently announced that it will return with the pot head again after the DLC is released.

Let Me Solo Her is famous for helping strangers single-handedly defeat Valkyrie Marenia. When summoned, they all use naked outfits, the appearance of a pot head helmet, and hold a mountain of corpses and seas of blood. Therefore, players in the Chinese circle He is also nicknamed “Brother Pot Head”.

His heroic deeds have not only become a meme of “Elden’s Circle”, the game publisher Bandai Namco also noticed his righteous deeds. Not long after he successfully singled out the Valkyrie 2,000 times, the record included the wooden relief of the Valkyrie, Congratulations on the surrounding gift packs such as the border map and the scaled long sword.

Now Let Me Solo Her is in a semi-retired state. Although it is still exploring in the borderlands, it is exploring areas that have not been touched in the past with newly created characters. It’s just that as FromSoftware announced at the end of February that the DLC “Shadow of Erdtree” (Shadow of Erdtree) is under development,Let Me Solo Her revealed to foreign media GamesRadar the possibility of returning to the king。

Hutou Ge said that the DLC of FromSoftware’s soul-like series of games has a group of strongest boss lineups, and he hopes that the expansion of the ring of law will bring bosses that are more difficult to fight than Marenia.

In addition, Brother Hutou also pointed out that he would single out the Valkyries because he was attracted by the character’s design and movements. If the boss of the DLC can also attract attention, he may reappear. There is currently no clear release date for the DLC for Elden’s Circle, so Let Me Solo Her can continue to enjoy retirement.