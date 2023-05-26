Electric air pump for bikes and cars at Aldi for 40 euros

PR/Business Insider

One electric air pump is one of the trend gadgets for summer 2023. Because it can be used to inflate flat bicycle and car tires in no time. Toys such as balls are also no problem for the little helpers. You don’t have to exert yourself like you would with manual air pumps. Aldi now has one electric air pump at a bargain price of 39.99 euros.* You can read all the important information about using the mobile multi-purpose compressor and whether the deal is worth it here.

Electric air pump at Aldi: the discounter deal is so good

The battery-powered air pump from Provelo is available in the Aldi online shop for 39.99 euros.* Then there are the shipping costs of 4.95 euros, so you end up with a final price of 44.94 euros. This is a good price for the mobile multi-purpose compressor. Because the scope of delivery includes an extensive set of connections and adapters, so that different types of tires and also toys or air mattresses can be inflated again.

The electric air pump from the Aldi range can do that

You probably know it: bicycle tires lose air over time and have to be pumped up again regularly. With a manual air pump, this is sometimes very tiring and you have to use a lot of force. The multi-purpose compressor from Provelo can help. All you have to do is choose the right adapter, set the desired pressure value, connect to the valve and press the start button. The pressure value can be read on the backlit LC display. The electric air pump switches off automatically as soon as the target value is reached. The built-in lithium-ion battery can be charged with a USB charging cable or car charging adapter. The small compressor weighs only 786 grams and also comes with a practical storage bag, making it ideal for on the go.

The most important details about the battery air pump at a glance:

For inflating bicycle tires, car tires, balls, air mattresses and more

Maximum pressure of 8.25 bar

2,000 mAh battery

High quality case with soft touch finish

Integrated work light

Connections and adapters: Compressed air hose with threaded connection (suitable for Schrader valves), USB charging cable with transformer, car charging adapter, Dunlop/Presta valve adapter, metal adapter for balls, plastic adapter for inflatable items

Alternative with more pressure and more powerful battery

The Bosch EasyPump is a bit more expensive, but also has a better battery (3,000 mAh) and a higher maximum pressure (over 10 bar).* This creates a pressure build-up of up to 10 bar. Particularly practical: the adapters can be stored directly in the handle.