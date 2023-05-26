Home » Electric air pump for bikes and cars at Aldi for 40 euros
Technology

Electric air pump for bikes and cars at Aldi for 40 euros

by admin
Electric air pump for bikes and cars at Aldi for 40 euros

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

One electric air pump is one of the trend gadgets for summer 2023. Because it can be used to inflate flat bicycle and car tires in no time. Toys such as balls are also no problem for the little helpers. You don’t have to exert yourself like you would with manual air pumps. Aldi now has one electric air pump at a bargain price of 39.99 euros.* You can read all the important information about using the mobile multi-purpose compressor and whether the deal is worth it here.

read too

bike gadgets

5 new bike gadgets: With these accessories, the next bike tour can come

Electric air pump at Aldi: the discounter deal is so good

The battery-powered air pump from Provelo is available in the Aldi online shop for 39.99 euros.* Then there are the shipping costs of 4.95 euros, so you end up with a final price of 44.94 euros. This is a good price for the mobile multi-purpose compressor. Because the scope of delivery includes an extensive set of connections and adapters, so that different types of tires and also toys or air mattresses can be inflated again.

The electric air pump from the Aldi range can do that

You probably know it: bicycle tires lose air over time and have to be pumped up again regularly. With a manual air pump, this is sometimes very tiring and you have to use a lot of force. The multi-purpose compressor from Provelo can help. All you have to do is choose the right adapter, set the desired pressure value, connect to the valve and press the start button. The pressure value can be read on the backlit LC display. The electric air pump switches off automatically as soon as the target value is reached. The built-in lithium-ion battery can be charged with a USB charging cable or car charging adapter. The small compressor weighs only 786 grams and also comes with a practical storage bag, making it ideal for on the go.

See also  Chromecast HD, the proof: a smart TV to keep in your pocket (and to take on the road)

The most important details about the battery air pump at a glance:

  • For inflating bicycle tires, car tires, balls, air mattresses and more
  • Maximum pressure of 8.25 bar
  • 2,000 mAh battery
  • High quality case with soft touch finish
  • Integrated work light
  • Connections and adapters: Compressed air hose with threaded connection (suitable for Schrader valves), USB charging cable with transformer, car charging adapter, Dunlop/Presta valve adapter, metal adapter for balls, plastic adapter for inflatable items

read too

These are the e-bike trends for 2023: With these new bikes you can start the season fit

Alternative with more pressure and more powerful battery

The Bosch EasyPump is a bit more expensive, but also has a better battery (3,000 mAh) and a higher maximum pressure (over 10 bar).* This creates a pressure build-up of up to 10 bar. Particularly practical: the adapters can be stored directly in the handle.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  The best handheld consoles in comparison: 5 devices at a glance

You may also like

Civi 3: Xiaomi’s first smartphone with a 4K...

German newspaper Handelsblatt publishes 100GB of confidential Tesla...

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release handheld and remote-operated...

Hacker attack on the Made in Italy ministry...

I am also stable on the flagship! GIGABYTE...

Ideal power station to take with you, with...

Italian Tech Academy: winter session closed, enrollments for...

[Generative AI]Photoshop “AI coloring” new feature desktop beta...

ING adapts the banking app via an update...

Italian Tech Academy: winter session closed, enrollments for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy