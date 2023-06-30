Electric car Skoda Enyaq for €196 per month

Are you looking for a particularly favorable leasing offer for an electric car? Then this offer is certainly interesting for you: NullLeasing is currently offering the Skoda Enyaq iV with a term of 24 months at a rate of only 196 euros. Here you get the details.

NullLeasing: Lease Skoda Enyaq much cheaper

If you are looking for a compact SUV with a purely electric drive and a special design, then you should visit LeasingMarkt.de. There it is Skoda Enyaq iV including Mileage Lease Agreement with maximum 10,000 kilometers per year at one term of 24 months for a monthly Leasingrate von 196 Euro (View offer at NullLeasing). Unlike many other offerings, the car is configurable, so it can be customized to your liking. The delivery time is about 10 months.

Private leasing: The Skoda Enyaq iV at a glance

The Skoda Enyaq iV is a mid-range electric SUV. The vehicle is not only environmentally friendly, but also a good choice to counteract rising gas prices. As with all vehicles, the range depends heavily on the driving style. With his 52 kWh-Akku However, the Skoda offers a solid Range of 365 km according to WLTP. While a little more range might be desirable for regular and long motorway journeys, medium-long journeys are easily feasible without additional charging. However, if you need to charge particularly quickly, you can take the car with you – provided you have a suitable charging station recharge up to 100 kW. In the ideal case, charging the battery from 10 to 80 percent then takes time under an hour.

Drive: Electric Transmission: Automatic Body: 5 doors First registration: New car Mileage: 0 km Power: 109 kW (149 hp) Range: 365 km (WLTP) with 52 kWh battery List price: 39,990 euros Dealership location: Bavaria Current delivery time that. 10 coins

Leasing an electric car: cost accounting

Costs of the pure leasing contract:

24 × 196 Monthly leasing installment costs: 1.090 Euro Special payment: 3,000 Euro (will be refunded as an environmental bonus) Total costs after 2 years: 5.866 Euro (excl. environmental bonus) The Leasingfaktor is very good 0,49

Of course, the pure leasing costs are not enough. The leasing contract itself only includes the costs for maintenance, normal wear and tear, the general inspection and registration. There are additional costs for comprehensive insurance, GAP protection and taxes as well as any repairs. Anyone who exceeds the annual inclusive kilometers pays a small cent amount per additional kilometer, those who drive less usually get something deducted again. In addition, you can usually get some money back via the GHG quota.

If you would like to read more about private leasing and the innovation bonus, we have the following reading tip for you:

